MARSHALL

Mascot: Lady Mavericks

Coach: Kayla Green

District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches, Lufkin)

2018 record: 14-23

Top returning players: Chloe Buchanan … Emily Ellenburg

Newcomers to watch: Mia Dunaway … Caitlyn Ellenburg

You can count on: “An energetic, competitive drive coming from our underclassmen. The seniors have set the tone this summer in workouts, and the sophomores have matched their commitment. The incoming freshmen bring intensity from an undefeated season in junior high.” — Green

Needs work: “We have a few newcomers, two of which are incoming freshmen. They will hold their own on varsity, but it will take us a second to rebuild our chemistry as a team around them.” — Green

Did you know: Buchanan missed two serves in 254 attempts last season

HALLSVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Cara Collum

District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Jacksonville, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse, Lufkin)

2018 record: 33-7

Top returning players: Ashley Jones (1,129 assists, 113 aces, 30 blocks, 129 digs, 119 kills, .392 attack efficiency, 52.8 kill rate, 21.9 ace percentage) … Cassidy Cole (171 kills, 45 blocks) … Ayden McDermott … Riley Rodriguez

You can count on: “An aggressive offense and hard-working defensive players.” — Collum

Needs work: :Blocking and defensive reads.” — Collum

Did you know: Jones has recorded 2,217 assists, 300 digs and 142 aces the past two seasons … Collum has a career coaching record of 125-35 and an 86-30 mark at Hallsville … The Ladycats will have eight newcomers on the varsity roster this season

JEFFERSON

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Falon Jones

District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, New Diana, Wakom, Ore City, Tatum, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields)

Top returning players: Mackenzie Jordan … Ja’Kaila Ventimilgia … Nia Garrett … Jaden Carter … Tierrani Johnson

Newcomers to watch: Courtney Cotton

You can count on: “…Jefferson to be a team to beat this year. I have faith that my ladies will put in the work to be successful in this district. Making the playoffs isn’t an option for us. It’s a must.” — Jones

Needs work: “If we work on ball control and communication, we should be solid contenders in our district this season.” — Jones

ELYSIAN FIELDS

Mascot: Yellowjackets

Coach: Katie Wilson

District: 15-3A (Waskom, Ore City, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Tatum)

2018 record: 25-14

Top returning players: Reese Griffin … Sabra Griffin … Tucker Ellis … Sha’Mya Glenn … Adrian Pacheco

You can count on: “Great chemistry. Our girls get along on and off the court.” — Wilson

Did you know: Elysian Fields lost in the opening round of the playoffs last season to West Rusk

WASKOM

Mascot: Wildcats

Coach: Iyhia McMichael

District: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Ore City, Daingerfield, Jefferson, New

Top returning players: Skyie Middlebrook … Brooke Loyd

Newcomers to watch: Mikayla Jeter … Alaina Dyson … Ladaija Thomas

You can count on: “Work ethic, as a team and individually, well work incredibly hard in every facet of the game.” — McMichael

Needs work: “We graduated pretty heavy last year, so we will be working toward that familiarity with one another on the court, but we have great leadership coming back for this season so I know our team will settle in nicely. — McMichael

Did you know: Junior Karlee Waltrip played volleyball in Australia this past summer

