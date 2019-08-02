MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Kayla Green
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches, Lufkin)
2018 record: 14-23
Top returning players: Chloe Buchanan … Emily Ellenburg
Newcomers to watch: Mia Dunaway … Caitlyn Ellenburg
You can count on: “An energetic, competitive drive coming from our underclassmen. The seniors have set the tone this summer in workouts, and the sophomores have matched their commitment. The incoming freshmen bring intensity from an undefeated season in junior high.” — Green
Needs work: “We have a few newcomers, two of which are incoming freshmen. They will hold their own on varsity, but it will take us a second to rebuild our chemistry as a team around them.” — Green
Did you know: Buchanan missed two serves in 254 attempts last season
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Cara Collum
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Jacksonville, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse, Lufkin)
2018 record: 33-7
Top returning players: Ashley Jones (1,129 assists, 113 aces, 30 blocks, 129 digs, 119 kills, .392 attack efficiency, 52.8 kill rate, 21.9 ace percentage) … Cassidy Cole (171 kills, 45 blocks) … Ayden McDermott … Riley Rodriguez
You can count on: “An aggressive offense and hard-working defensive players.” — Collum
Needs work: :Blocking and defensive reads.” — Collum
Did you know: Jones has recorded 2,217 assists, 300 digs and 142 aces the past two seasons … Collum has a career coaching record of 125-35 and an 86-30 mark at Hallsville … The Ladycats will have eight newcomers on the varsity roster this season
JEFFERSON
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Falon Jones
District: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, New Diana, Wakom, Ore City, Tatum, Daingerfield, Elysian Fields)
Top returning players: Mackenzie Jordan … Ja’Kaila Ventimilgia … Nia Garrett … Jaden Carter … Tierrani Johnson
Newcomers to watch: Courtney Cotton
You can count on: “…Jefferson to be a team to beat this year. I have faith that my ladies will put in the work to be successful in this district. Making the playoffs isn’t an option for us. It’s a must.” — Jones
Needs work: “If we work on ball control and communication, we should be solid contenders in our district this season.” — Jones
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Katie Wilson
District: 15-3A (Waskom, Ore City, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Tatum)
2018 record: 25-14
Top returning players: Reese Griffin … Sabra Griffin … Tucker Ellis … Sha’Mya Glenn … Adrian Pacheco
You can count on: “Great chemistry. Our girls get along on and off the court.” — Wilson
Did you know: Elysian Fields lost in the opening round of the playoffs last season to West Rusk
WASKOM
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Iyhia McMichael
District: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Ore City, Daingerfield, Jefferson, New
Top returning players: Skyie Middlebrook … Brooke Loyd
Newcomers to watch: Mikayla Jeter … Alaina Dyson … Ladaija Thomas
You can count on: “Work ethic, as a team and individually, well work incredibly hard in every facet of the game.” — McMichael
Needs work: “We graduated pretty heavy last year, so we will be working toward that familiarity with one another on the court, but we have great leadership coming back for this season so I know our team will settle in nicely. — McMichael
Did you know: Junior Karlee Waltrip played volleyball in Australia this past summer
JACK STALLARD