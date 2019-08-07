■ TEXAS HIGH 3, HALLSVILLE 2: TEXARKANA — Texas High rallied from an opening set loss to earn an 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Ashley Jones finished with 40 assists, seven kills and two blocks in the loss for Hallsville. Cassidy Cole added 11 kills and four aces, Ayden McDermott nine kills and eight digs, Abbi Fischer eight kills and Jaydin Ainsworth 10 digs.
■ JEFFERSON 3, WINONA 2: JEFFERSON — Mackenzie Jordan led the way at the line with 17 service points and six aces, adding 15 assists to her big night as Jefferson notched a 25-20, 10-25, 13-25, 25-7, 15-8 win over Winona.
Jaden Carter had eight kills and three blocks, and Tierrani Johnson chipped in with 17 points and five aces.
■ WASKOM 3, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — Waskom opened the season with a 24-26, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 win over Gladewater.