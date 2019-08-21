LATE TUESDAY
■ TYLER LEE 3, HALLSVILLE 1: TYLER — Tyler Lee started strong and held on for a 25-8, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 win over Hallsville on Tuesday.
Hope Casel finished with 18 kills, 10 digs and two blocks to lead the way for Tyler LeeJe’Myiia Johnson added eight kills and six blocks.
For Hallsville in the loss, Ayden McDermott led with 13 kills. Ashley Jones had 26 assists and seven kills, and Riley Rodriguez finished with six kills.
■ HEAT 3, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON — Longview HEAT dropped the opening set, but rallied for a 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 22-25, 116-14 win over Jefferson.
Jaden Parker handed out 30 assists to go along with 21 service points, eight digs and three aces. Hope Poulter had eight digs and four points, Jaelyn Cleveland 20 kills, seven digs, 10 points, three aces and eight receptions, Jenna Parker 30 digs, 29 receptions, seven points and two aces, Jordan Parker four points, 17 receptions, five blocks, 18 digs, two assists and eight kills, Makayla Richey three aces, 11 points, 10 digs and four kills, Suzannah Neal two locks and McKenzie File one kill.
For Jefferson in the loss, Mackenzie Jordan had 10 assists and seven digs, Nia Garrett eight assists, Jaden Carter five aces and Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia nine kills and 12 digs.
from staff reports