COLLEGE STATION — Kaufman and East Bernard both had to go through East Texas teams to do it, but the Lions and Brahmas captured state championships on Friday at the State 7-on-7 Tournament held at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
Kaufman won the Division II championship with a 20-13 victory over Argyle.
Carthage defeated Brownwood (19-12) and fell to Breckenridge (18-7) in the single elimination bracket. Chapel Hill notched wins over Hitchcock (20-18) and Paris (20-0) before falling to Kaufman (16-0).
Pleasant Grove lost its first game of the day to Austin LBJ (13-7).
In Division III, Daingerfield advanced all the way to the semifinals before falling to Childress, which then fell to East Bernard (19-14) in the title game.
Daingerfield defeated Garrison (24-13), Wink (18-8) and Rosebud-Lott (12-6) before dropping a 27-20 decision to Childress.
Waskom won its opening game against Collinsville (33-19) before falling to Childress (20-7) in the second round.