It was October 9, 2020 the third week of football season for 6A and 5A Texas high schools when Marshall senior quarterback Brent Burris went set a school record for most passing yards in a game. He went 22-for-34 for 440 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
“First of all, his O-line protected him well pretty much all night,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of his quarterback’s performance. “Secondly, he was able to get the ball into the hands of playmakers all around him and when that happens, really good things happen. Again, he made a few game-breaker throws that were really impressive. He stepped into the pocket, took a shot and still threw the ball. The other throws that he made were just kind of routine throws based on his checks and he got the ball into the hands of the kids around him and they made great plays. He really operated the offense well.”
“I found out the next day (about the record),” Burris said. “My dad texted me, ‘I think you broke the school record.’ I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ He said, ‘Yeah coach Griedl posted it on Twitter.’”
Each of Burris’ touchdown passes went to a different receiver. He connected with Hayden Kelehan five times for 119 yards and one touchdown; Demarcus Williams six times for 112 yards and a touchdown; A’Derrian Brooks had seven catches for 97 yards and a score and Dominque Williams caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.