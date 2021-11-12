It’s been said that defense wins championships. If that’s the case, it’d be a mistake to count out the Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets.
Entering the first round of the playoffs, EF has outscored its opponents 363-160 and given up just 16 points per game.
The Yellow Jackets are stacked with talented leaders who have helped lead their team to an overall record of 8-2 and a district record of 5-1 so far. Corrdaro “Bubba” McPhail has 87 tackles, six tackles for a loss, six QB pressures, 1 interception and one pass deflected.
Jayden Anderson has recorded 55 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three sacks, 10 quarterback pressures, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Chris Haigh has 59 tackles, two quarterback pressures, one interception, three passes deflected and one fumble recovery. Trell Devers has 62 tackles, six tackles for a loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. That productivity has come despite having to switch positions.
“To me, they represent everything high school football should be about,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said. “Put the team before yourselves. All their families for the last several years have been nothing but supportive, supporting coaching decisions and things of that nature. I think that’s part of the reason why those kids are so willing to do what it takes to win, for the team. So that’s a credit to the way they were raised, no doubt.”
“We’ve worked out at different positions in practice and it’s about doing whatever to help the team,” Anderson said.
Devers and Haigh are seniors who are looking at one game at time in hopes of extending their season as long as possible.
“I don’t know how to explain it but it’s a lot (of motivation),” Devers said. “You want to go as far as you can being a senior. You want to go further than you have in the past years.”
“Same thing,” Haigh said, echoing the words of his teammate and classmate.
Haigh is a person of few words who lets his game do his talking for him. Teammates refer to him as the “quiet assassin.”
““He comes out of nowhere,” a teammate offered. “He doesn’t say anything in class.”
“Outstanding,” Ford said when asked what type of leaders the two seniors are. “Trel Devers is probably the hardest practice player I’ve coached. We literally have to get him to hold back at times from being so physical. They lead by example. Neither Chris nor Trel do any talking. It’s all through action. If you look at those four kids, none of them are very big. They’ve all worked hard in the weight room to build their bodies. None of them are overly fast but they’re extremely coachable and therefore, the sum of the whole is better than the individual parts. I don’t want that to come out as negative but they get the very, very most out of what God gave them.”
This season is Ford’s last as head coach of the Yellow Jackets as he plans to retire. In the last six years, he has coached his Yellow Jackets to a record of 52-19, and helped teach life lessons that his players say will stay with them.
Whatever you do, give it your all,” McPhail said.
“Give it 100 percent effort,” Andreson added. “Be all in.”
Those are also keys they will use in effort to punch their ticket to the area round of the playoffs tonight when they take on the Kountze Lions.
“Stopping their run game,” Ford said when asked what he sees as being key to coming away with a win. “Both their running back and their quarterback run the ball predominately. They’ve got a really good receiver that we need to keep our eye on. We need to apply pressure. We need to establish the line of scrimmage on the other side. Offensively, we’ve had to move our offensive line around a little bit. We need to run the ball obviously and protect the quarterback. We’re going to see all man coverage so we need to win one-on-one matchups with our wide receivers. They’re going to try to outnumber us in the box too.”
Ford added now that playoffs are here, the excitement and energy are higher.
“In one regard, it’s football, so you do approach some things the same way but this is the first game we’ve played this year where we either advance or turn our shoulder pads in so there’s a little more sense of urgency, a little more excitement,” he said. “The weather has cooled down and it’s that time of the year. Thanksgiving is right around the corner. So definitely, there’s more excitement. There’s more energy than just a normal game.”
With the defense that EF has, don’t be surprised to see the Yellow Jackets in the next round.