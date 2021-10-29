Four of Elysian Fields’ five starters on the offensive line are seniors and when all said and done, they’ll have plenty of memories from high school football, like last year when they went unbeaten in district play to claim a district championship, or that time they defeated Paul Pewitt 43-40 in a come-from behind victory in the playoffs, or an incident on the bus this season involving junior left tackle Walker Jefferson and gravy.
“We were on our way back from Diana and Walker had a container of gravy and he threw it over at me and I was covered in gravy and there was gravy all over the window,” senior right guard Gage parker said. “There was gravy on the wall and he didn’t want to get in trouble so he gets his two pieces of bread and wipes the grave off the window with the bread.”
“Then Monday when we came back from that practice, Walker was like, ‘Hey buddy, check your helmet,” senior left guard Cody Hargett said. “Gage grabs his helmet and there’s this container of gravy in his helmet.”
Despite how it may look to some, the five O-lineman are a tight-knit group who have one goal in mind – to make this season last as long as possible.
“I know I’m not playing football after high school so I’ve got to I’ve got to fight for the last bit that I’m playing and I want to go as far as I can. I know it’s the same for them,” senior center Grant Dickson said.
The seniors on the team have just two games left prior to playoffs and realize time is ticking.
“We take practice a lot more serious,” senior right tackle Jaxon Phelps said.
“It’s hit me a couple times,” Hargett said. “I keep on telling myself, ‘I’m going to get better, I’m going to get better,’ and then and then I realize I can only get so much better because I only have so much time left.”
“You think about it too, it’s weird to think that some of us won’t be dressing up in pads and a helmet next year in the hot summer heat,” Parker said.
“It’s just weird that I’m playing teams that I’ve played against since third grade for the last time,” Dickson added.
Next season, Jefferson will likely be the lone senior on the offensive line but he has learned lessons from them he hopes to apply as a senior leader himself.
“How to come together as a team,” he said.
The offensive linemen are well aware they may not get as much credit as other positions but they’re more than OK with that.
“It’s like a reward,” Hargett said when asked what it’s like to set a block for a long touchdown run.
“If I could do a back flip, I would do a back flip,” Phelps said.
“They’ve brought a lot of leadership,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said of his linemen. “For the last several years, the one thing you can count on is those five being there. They brought stability to our football team. We ended up with only two skill kids returning so I try to push those kids extremely hard because in order for us to be successful, they’re going to have to play their very best football.”
Tonight, the Yellow Jackets are slated to go up against their most well known rival – Waskom.
“They’re going to be the best team we’ve played,” Ford said of the Wildcats. “They’ve got a lot of speed and they have countless big plays. They’re just explosive. We’ve really got to play our best football game. In regards to the offensive line, Waskom creates havoc and a lot of pressure. The way to counter that for us is to keeping our composure and staying true to our rules and being solid for four quarters. I think those kids have the right personality to deal with what they’re going to deal with up front.”
“Over power them, expose our will,” Parker said when asked what the keys are to coming away with a win.
“We don’t want to play their game,” Dixon added. “They can’t have any explosive plays.”
“We’re going to have to use everything we’ve been taught,” Hargett offered.
“They’re good,” Ford added. “They’re an excellent football team. It will be a big test for us on the road. It will be a playoff atmosphere. It’s a rivalry game. There’s really a lot to be excited about. We’ll come out of it more prepared for a playoff run, that’s for sure, one way or the other. If we can give ourselves a chance going into the fourth quarter, we’ll have a better chance of pulling off a tough one on the road.”
If the Yellow Jackets are able to pull out a win tonight, they will have one more positive memory from high school football.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Jimmy E. Cox Stadium in Waskom.