William Goodnight merged onto the scene at Elysian Fields last year as the Yellow Jackets running back where he put up impressive numbers, but his goal for this year is to do even better, both individually and as a team.
“My goal is for our team to progress slowly and gradually,” he said. “We’re young. It’s going to take experience, so practicing hard will definitely help the process. As a whole, I feel like we’ve all come together and formed a family. We’re all there for each other. I was just shy of 2,000 yards last year. I’m actually trying to get 2,000-plus this year. I currently have 743 yards right now through five games. So we’re working. I’m also trying to get past this fourth round thing so we’ll definitely be excited for the playoffs to start.”
Those 743 yards have come despite not having played against Winona. He has scored nine rushing touchdowns and on defense, he has 35 tackles, six of which came behind the line of scrimmage. He has also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. His goals of reaching 2,000 rushing yards won’t be easy but it’s a doable goal as he runs behind an offensive line that has paved the way for 1,270 rushing yards and 477 passing yards so far this season.
“Obviously working film, working with the team, talking it out, that helps us form a great game plan in accomplishing our goals,” Goodnight said when asked what the key is to accomplishing all the goals his senior season. “The weight room, we hit it hard every day. That’s never a big question mark or anything like that.”
Goodnight moved from Waller to Elysian Fields where his mother once played basketball.
“He’s an extremely happy human being,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said of Goodnight. “I wish we could all be as happy as William Goodnight. The world would be a better place. I’ve seen the kid get fired up for football but I’ve never seen the kid get angry. He’s a genuinely happy human being. He’s got a lot of gratitude. That’s why he’s so liked. He’s probably the happiest kid I’ve ever coached. He loves life. He’s very refreshing to be around, especially with such a demanding sport, to maintain that attitude on a daily basis says a lot about him and how he was raised, and his family. He’s a straight-A student and will end up being a college football player.
“The first thing he brought was great energy and a great practice attitude last year,” Ford added. “It was infectious. He was excited to be somewhere where we were successful. He’s one of the better players in East Texas. It’s really been a blessing to have him here. I think the cohesion has improved from week-to-week between him, the other running backs and the offensive line. They’ve been a lot more physical. So hopefully that’s going to be a big part of our recipe moving forward offensively.”
Goodnight has been playing football since he was 3-years old and said, “My earliest football memory is when I played for the Texarkana Vikings. We were 12-0, I played in the championship game and I had four touchdowns.”
One of his fondest memories of playing with the Jackets came in last year’s playoffs.
“The third round last year,” he recalls. “It was my first time being in the playoffs. It was against Paul Pewitt and we were down 21. The team went in at halftime and it was silent but a few people spoke and it sparked an energy, and I realized that football is not just a game. It’s more valuable to life than just playing the game.”
Football has taught him many life lessons through the years.
“I’ve learned that you have to be precise with every decision that’s made,” he said. “Life is not going to be easy. It’s going to throw different obstacles at you but you have to find a way and be ambitious.”
Football also helps Goodnight think fondly about his father.
“My father died when I was 4,” he explained. “Every time I think about him, all I can think about is football because he loved the game of football. I feel like me and him could still share our passion for football.”
Tonight, Goodnight will put his passion on display for his final high school homecoming game when the Yellow Jackets play host to the Harleton Wildcats in a battle of Harrison County for his final high school homecoming game.
“It should be a physical game,” Goodnight said. “They’re coached very well. We’ve just got to go in and do what’s planned for the week and execute.”
“We’ve got to make it our kind of game,” Ford said. “I think it’s got to be up-tempo. We need to get as many snaps in as we can within reason but they’re extremely well coached. I would say they’re going to want to shorten the game with the way they go about their business. We expect it to be a real battle come Friday night.”
Goodnight said he always looks forward to playing in front of Elysian Fields fans.
“The fan base here is outstanding,” Goodnight said. “I feel like they put in a lot of effort. They’re there bleeding orange of course and the games are very loud Friday nights, every Friday night, away or home, it doesn’t matter. I really love the fans. The fans give me a sense of hype.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Jacket Stadium.