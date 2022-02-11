Elysian Fields’ Caleb Dumdei is taking his cross country career to the next level as he will be running for Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU).
Dumdei got in touch with SAGU’s cross country coach who sold him on the program.
“He told me they’re a good Christian school,” Dumdei said. “The distance is not that far. They have a great environment, great classes and overall their coaches support me.”
“This is my first (cross country athlete to sign to the next level),” Elysian Fields head cross country coach Jana Sims said. “I couldn’t be more proud. I’ve dreamed of having a student lead the way and this is my first so this is very special for me. I have watched him adapt to multiple situations and that’s a trait he has, he’s adaptable.”
Sims said she has enjoyed watching Dumdei grow as a person and an athlete over the last couple years.
“Caleb literally walked into my life during track season two years ago,” she said. “Right before we broke for the pandemic, coach Daniel Johnston recommended Caleb start running the mile. I never knew Caleb could run the mile. Johnston put him on the JV team and when that race was over, Caleb went to varsity. So Caleb has some natural ability. Thanks to the football program, his body is very strong. He’s very dense and through him joining the cross country team and working out throughout the summer, he built his aerobic engine and he’s a machine. He’s tough and he’s gritty. He’s been successful here and he will be successful there.”
Sims said it didn’t take long for her to see the potential in Dumdei.
“Early on I could see the potential in Caleb, and I thought if he knew how much I believed in him, that he would live up to my expectations,” Sims added. “I decided that Caleb needed to be our team-captain last year after the Regional track meet, at which time Caleb earned a sixth -lace medal. He worked all summer long playing varsity football and running varsity cross country. He started this years cross country season fluxing between our fourth and third place finisher for the Jackets. He really stepped up his efforts and at District, Caleb was our 2nd teammate to finish the District and Regional meets.
While at SAGU, Dumdei plans to major in either criminal justice or something in the medical field.
SAGU competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Sooner Athletic Conference.