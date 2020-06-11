Despite having his senior baseball season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elysian Fields’ Jonathan Ramsey will continue his playing career at the next level.
A signing was held Wednesday morning at the Marshall News Messenger office as the senior pitcher committed to attending Weatherford to pitch for the Coyotes.
“They have nice facilities, good coaches and they have a good history,” Ramsey said when asked why he chose Weatherford.
“I’m glad he’s getting the opportunity to keep playing baseball,” Elysian Fields head baseball coach Sean Struwe said of Ramsey. “I know there are a lot of kids out there who might have had the opportunities had they been able to play this year and showcase their talent but they didn’t get that opportunity. So I’m glad it worked out for him because he’s battled through a lot of injuries. He had an arm injury last year and it reoccurred over the summer and lingered into the spring but he’s handled it well, and a lot of adversity, but he’s kept a good attitude and worked hard to try to get back on the field.”
Ramsey said one thing he has learned from playing baseball at Elysian Fields that he plans to take to the next level is, “just to stay focused and always give my best effort.”
Struwe said Ramsey provides solid leadership.
“He’s a quiet leader,” Struwe said. “He goes about and takes care of his business. He always shows up on time. His attitude is good.”
Ramsey plans to become a physical therapy assistant, adding, “I just like helping people.”
He’ll join a Coyotes team that went 17-91-1 overall this past season, and 6-1-1 against NJCAA Region V opponents.