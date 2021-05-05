Grant Sims of Elysian Fields might just be making a trip to state a regular thing. This past fall, the sophomore went to state for cross country and now he’s set to run the mile at the state track meet.
“Oh it is beautiful,” he said of making it to state in cross country and track. “I’m very honored. I would first like to give thanks to my Lord Jesus because without him, I could not do any of this. I’ve also got to thank my family and my school because they have helped me and pushed me to the limits.”
One of those family members is Jana Sims – Grant’s mom and coach.
“She’s got good workouts for us,” the sophomore said. “I’m very thankful for her. It’s good to go home and talk to your mom because moms tell you what coaches can’t.”
He’s not just satisfied with being at state, however, but hopes to have a strong showing.
“I’m pretty sure I’m predicted to get fourth but I really hope I can get top three,” Sims said. “That would be awesome for me. I’m just praying and keeping my hopes up.”
Despite being on the big stage of a state meet, Sims said he can approach it as if it’s any other meet.
“I can,” he said. “I warm up like usual. I do approach it like any other meet. I try to be consistent with all my runs so I know I’m getting optimal speed. I want to try to prepare myself for the mile as well as I can for the same time over and over.”
Sims said he finds motivation from those who ran cross country and track before him, specifically former Yellow Jacket Hunter Hammontree.
“When I moved to EF, I was a young kid wanting to be district champion and of course I got that but I kept hearing about Hunter Hammontree and I wanted to me as great as he was and I was like, ‘I would love to be just as good. I respect the guy. I also respect my friend in Waskom, David Magdaleno. He’s awesome, a really cool dude.”
Sims is slated to run at 7:50 p.m. tonight. The time slot has forced him to adjust his schedule in preparation of running at night.
“This past week I’ve been training at 7:50 to get my body used to running late in the day,” he said.