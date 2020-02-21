Elysian Fields’ Christavian Smith made it official Friday morning that he intends to play football at the next level for Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
“It felt the most comfortable for me,” Smith said when asked why he chose the Bulldogs. “The coaches made me feel at home.”
“It’s why you coach, to see an entire family succeed,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said. “He’s certainly earned everything he’s got. Hard work pays off.”
Smith was a four-year starter for the Yellow Jackets where he played running back, slot receiver, cornerback, safety, kick returner and punt returner.
While at EF, Smith rushed for 58 touchdowns to set a new school record, previously set by Chris Harris. He also holds the record for set the record for most rushing touchdowns (five) in a game, something he accomplished three times. He also scored 78 touchdowns to break the previous record held by Dylan Parker. He finished his high school career with 3,440 rushing yards and 1,787 receiving yards for a total of 5,227 yards offense.
“He did this all this despite seven games due to injury,” Ford added. “So it’s quite an accomplishment.”
In his four years with the Elysian Fields, the Yellow Jackets went 32-15, the best record of any 3A Division II school in East Texas.
“The running back coach wants me to play running back and they said that they’ll work me in at receiver too from time-to-time,” Smith offered.
“He felt good about what they’re doing with the program and he felt like he could get in there and get some playing time pretty quick,” Ford continued. “Of course he’s going to get a college degree, so it’s a win-win-win.”
Smith will join a Division II program that played all its games in the Great American Conference and finished the 2019 season with a record of 3-8.