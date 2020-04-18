Rebecca Ray didn’t listen to people who told her she couldn’t play baseball. In fact, she searched the rules and found there was nothing stating that just because she’s a girl, she couldn’t play on a boys’ team.
“We sat down and hunted through the handbook and through the UIL and that was one reason I was able to play,” Ray recalls.
The Elysian Fields senior started her third year of high school baseball before it got cut short due to the coronavirus.
“I knew that once this COVID started, I’m pretty much done with sports,” she said. “There’s no more baseball or anything else that I’m going to be playing. So I’ve just been chilling out at home, trying to get better, doing schoolwork.
“I kind of expected it to start happening, because I was working, and hearing about it there, hearing about it at home, we had like one practice during spring break and then the coaches sent out a text saying we’re not having any more practices and games are canceled and all that,” she added.
Her love for the game began as she watched her two older brothers play and she had an opportunity to play with her brother, John Ray.
“We butted heads but at the end of the day, we were there for each other,” Ray recalls. “It was fun. I miss it.”
Elysian Fields baseball coaches said Ray brought toughness to the team.
“I would say she was the hardest worker that I had on the JV team, obviously because she felt like she had to work harder than all the guys, which is true,” said Blake Walls, who coached the Yellow Jackets JV a year ago.
“She had to work harder to be more like them and she did everything I asked her to. More often times than not, she did more work than the guys did.
“She wasn’t very boisterous,” Walls added when asked what type of leader Ray was. “She didn’t get all hyped up or anything. When she had an opportunity to lead, she just kind of led by example. For instance, I’d say she was tougher, than most of the guys were. Just about every time she came up to bat, she got hit, and she took it like it a pro.”
“Every time I got hit with the ball, guys on the other team would expect me to fall down and cry but I would just kind of prance to first base,” Ray said.
“I’d say the biggest thing she brought was probably some diversity just by being a female,” EF head baseball coach Sean Struwe said. “As far as what she brought to the table, she was a good kid.
“She always had a good attitude and always did everything we asked her to do, regardless of male or female, she always tried to fit in as much as possible, so to speak, try to be one of the guys, and didn’t want to be treated any differently.
“She’s a very athletic kid. She plays multiple sports and brings some speed. She’s a good kid and a good team player.”
“I know that coach Struwe told us that last year, she had the highest rate on base of JV and varsity players and it was because 99 percent of the time, the pitchers chose to hit her,” Rebecca’s mom, Melanie Ray said. “She took the most hits to the body by a baseball last year out of both JV and varsity.”
“If she wasn’t getting a hit, more often times than not, she’d get walked,” Walls said. “I think pitchers were either intimidated and afraid to allow a girl to get a hit off them or they just didn’t want to give her a chance.”
“Coach Struwe and Coach Walls were both super, super supportive of her playing from the get go,” Melanie offered.
“Coach Struwe has two daughters himself. He coached both my boys and was always very supportive of her playing.
“Every time we would go to start a game last year, the other coach, it always took them to realize, ‘Oh, that’s a girl.’ Their coach would walk up to ours and be like, ‘You have a girl on your team?’ and he would be like, ‘Yeah,’ and they would always ask him the same thing, ‘Can she play?’ and he was like, ‘She’s out here isn’t she? Don’t let your pitcher throw her a good ball because she’ll knock it out of the park,’ and invariably, they’d always walk her.”
All in all, the senior hopes her example will help other girls realize they can play baseball if they truly want to.
“Like for coach Struwe’s daughters, once they get into high school if they’re like, ‘I don’t want to play softball,’ I hope they are able to make the decision,” Rebecca said.