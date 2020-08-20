They say there’s no place like home and for Elysian Fields seniors Tucker Ellis and Christen Smith, home is on the volleyball court.
“This is our getaway,” Smith said. “When we come here, the outside world is the outside world.”
“Everyone wants to be here,” Ellis added. “It’s not like work.”
There’s a sense of relief that comes with being able to return to the volleyball court, especially after this past spring’s sports were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Not playing softball was heartbreaking, then coming here was a sign of relief, like we actually get to do something,” Smith said.
Keasa Bonds is in her first year as head volleyball coach at Elysian Fields and also feels more at home on the volleyball court.
“I came here in June,” Bonds said. “We’ve been doing summer workouts and we get two hours a week to practice and everybody has been coming. The participation and commitment early really have helped us. My life stopped. Coaching is my life. I’m a club coach. I’m a summer-league coach, spring league. That’s all I do is coach and when that stopped, my life stopped. So I’m excited to be back.”
As seniors, it’s the final year of high school volleyball for Smith and Ellis, who hope to make the most of their last season.
“It sunk in after we had our last camp, our last first game, it kind of started to settle in,” Smith said.
“Our last first everything,” Ellis added. “It just went by really fast.”
The two seniors say they hope to leave a mark with their teammates.
“Hold our selves to a high level,” Smith said. “We’re our own competition. The only ones who can keep us down are ourselves. With our coach, she holds us to a higher standard and pushes us every day. So I feel like every day, we’re progressing. We’re never coming down. We’re always taking a step up.”
“Yeah I think coach Bonds does a great job of holding us to her expectations of what she knows we can do,” Ellis offered. “Even if we don’t think we can do it, she knows we can.”
The Lady Jackets say so far, the transition to a new head coach has been a smooth one.
“It was scary at first because each year we’ve had a new coach,” Smith said. “So this year, if they’re coming in and enforcing that we have hidden talents that we don’t know that we have. She’s made our job easier as seniors. She’s definitely boosted our confidence level a lot.”
“My expectation is to always compete, be aggressive and never let up,” Bonds said. “The sky is the limit. It really is.
“Leadership, experience, energy,” Bonds added when asked what her seniors bring to the table. “I’m not having to teach them volleyball because they already know it. I can just coach. I’ve been coaching for a while but this is the first team I can actually coach and not have to teach.”
Bonds and Ellis have been playing volleyball since the seventh grade and since then, they have learned valuable life lessons on the court that also apply off it.
“Make every second count because you never know when it’s your last,” Smith said. “Being part of a team…”
“You have to work together and communicate with each other in order to be successful,” Ellis interjected.
“We’re really on the same page,” Smith added. “It’s not just us two on the same page, it’s everybody. We’ve established a team thing to the core. It’s never drama. It’s always teamwork. We’re always on the same page. No one wants to lose.”
“Even with the underclassmen that just got here, they accept everything that we tell them,” Ellis said. “They’re awesome.”
The seniors are thankful and optimistic about a lot of things this season.
“It’s just a huge relief,” Ellis said about being able to play volleyball.
“A blessing really because we weren’t expecting to even have a season,” Smith added.
The Lady Jackets own a record of 5-2 and are slated to return to action today when they play host to Garrison. They will travel to Timpson on Friday. Action for both nights is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. with the JV and will be immediately be followed by the varsity.