Years from now, when Austin O’Brien, Will Ford, Ryan Wilkerson, Jackson Illingworth, Justin Kitchen, Reed Parker, Kyle Storey and Ty Kirkland – Elysian Fields’ eight senior football players reunite to reminisce about their high school football days, they’ll have a lot of fond memories, like the time last year when they scored 74 points against Hemphill in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The eight seniors however, agree that tonight’s game, win or lose, will definitely be a topic of conversation.
It doesn’t get much bigger than this for the Yellow Jackets. It’s senior night and they’re hosting their cross-county rival Waskom in a battle of two teams unbeaten in district play.
“Obviously it’s the same as any other district game technically but to all of us, considering it’s been a while since we’ve beat them and we really want to beat them, this is bigger than any game we’ve ever had,” offensive and defensive lineman Reed Parker said. “This is the bigger game we’ve ever had.”
“I feel like it’s a great opportunity,” wide receiver Will Ford added. “It’s our last game on this field. It pretty much decides a district champion. It’s a good opportunity and I feel like we’ve all got something to prove on Friday, prove everybody wrong.”
“We’ve got to stop that offense,” line backer and wide receiver Jackson Illingworth said. “If we can stop the run, we’ll be just fine.
“This is one of the biggest rivalries in our classification,” Illingworth continued. “It’s going to be a big game.”
Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford hopes to see his seniors win their final game at Jacket Stadium.
“Over 25 years, I’ve learned that you never completely know about a particular group until it’s their senior year and it’s their turn to lead, especially at our level,” the coach said.
“They really set the tone for your football team. When these guys were in the seventh grade, there were 22 of them. There are seven of those kids left and Jackson Illingworth moved in as a junior, so we have eight of them who have put in essentially six years to get to lead this football team and they’re doing a tremendous job.
“I’m happy for them that they’re having success on the football field but I’m even happier for them because they’re going to carry a lot of the things they’ve done for the last six years with them when they leave Elysian Fields by setting goals and appreciating the work ethic it takes to achieve goals.
“Everybody’s got a little different role but they’re all successful parts of the organization. I think they’ve done a good job of trying to make the people around them better.”
“Never quit what you’re doing because there used to be a lot more in our grade that played and we’re the only ones that survived, the only ones that didn’t quit,” Parker said when asked what life lessons he has learned through the game of football.
“Working through adversity, when something doesn’t go according to plan, how are you going to respond to it?” Kitchen said.
The seniors have been able to create a lot of team chemistry through the years, something they say is important for success.
“I’ve been with these guys since the eighth grade and they’ve really helped me get better more than anybody I’ve ever met,” O’Brien offered.
“You’ve got to trust your brothers. You’ve got to trust people that they’re going to do the right thing and you’ve got to focus on what you do and trust that everybody else that they’re going to get the job done, team effort.”
For the eight seniors, it’s strange to think that their time of playing together is winding down.
“It’s crazy because it’s like I’ve been playing with everyone in this room since like seventh grade,” Will Ford said. “We basically grew up together playing football and now it’s our last home game. It’s an unreal feeling. It doesn’t feel like it’s going to happen.”
“It’s been a good and crazy experience because of all this COVID stuff but I love every one of these guys and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” starting quarterback Ryan Wilkerson said.
“Honestly, it set in for me today because we got our cap and gowns today,” Illingworth said. “I was thinking, ‘Dang, we’re really this close to it all being over.’”
Regardless of what happens, once it is said and done, the seniors will have a lot to discuss for years down the road.
“I fully suspect that in 10 years, you’re going to have eight guys who are good citizens who are making a good living, who are making those around them better,” Scott Ford said. “If we could all just do that, that’d be a pretty good accomplishment.”
Tonight’s game between Elysian Fields and Waskom is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Jacket Stadium in Elysian Fields.