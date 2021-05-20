Last Friday evening, Elysian Fields seniors walked the stage at graduation to put the stamp on their high school career. There’s one last order of business for five of those seniors, however – the baseball playoffs.
“Two of them are our A1 and A2 pitchers (Ryan Wilkerson and Jackson Illingworth),” Elysian Fields head baseball coach Sean Struwe said describing his seniors. “Our senior catcher (Noah Grubbs) pretty much calls the game by himself. Then JD (Ballard) is our outfielder, first base, our utility guy and Austin (O’Brien) is our program kid who has been here for four years. He doesn’t get a ton of playing time but does a good job of catching bullpens and warming guys up between innings and things like that. He’s a role kid.”
Those five seniors have helped lead their Yellow Jackets to the third round of the playoffs with a 22-7 record as they prepare to take on the New Diana Eagles.
“It’s kind of a familiar team,” Struwe said of New Diana. “Up until this point, we’ve been in the same district. I know for a while, we definitely struggled against them.”
“Playing New Diana gives us a little extra motivation,” Grubbs said. “I know none of us have beaten them in our four years here.”
“They’ve got two very good pitchers but if we swing the bats like we have been, that should not be a problem,” Grubbs said.
“They’re known for having pretty good pitching but this year we tend to handle good pitching pretty well because we can swing the stick,” Illingworth said.
As a team, the Yellow Jackets have scored 227 runs on 234 hits and have 11 home runs on the year to go along with their .398 batting average.
The Jackets also have other weapons other than just their bats.
“I think we’ve got the best one-two pitching rotation in East Texas,” Grubbs said.
EF Pitchers own a record of 22-6 from the mound and an ERA of 3.306 as they have have allowed 112 runs on 168 hits, 107 walks, and have struck out 182 batters. Wilkerson and Illingworth have a combined record of 14-1 from the mound, allowing just 51 runs on 91 hits, 50 walks and have struck out 119 batters.
“We’ve got the pitching to go in there and knock out two games and go on to the next round,” Illingworth added.
Despite it being win or go home, the seniors say they’re not doing anything different to prepare for the Eagles.
“We take it the same like every game,” Wilkerson said.
“No matter what the circumstances are, we take every game the same,” Illingworth said. “Don’t put more pressure on yourself than needed.”
If anything, knowing a loss would mean the end of their high school baseball careers serves as extra motivation to keep it going.
“That’s basically everything, man,” Wilkerson said. “I don’t want to go home and have it end.”
This is the first time since 2008 when the Yellow Jackets have made it to the third round, an accomplishment they’re proud of but hope to see happen more often.
“I think it’s a big accomplishment but the third round is not our end goal,” Grubbs said. “It’s just a stop on the way.”
“We expect to make it where the third round is a normal occurrence around here,” Illingworth said.
Struwe said his five seniors are a big reason why the Yellow Jackets are where they are today.
“They do a good job of leading by example,” the coach said of his seniors. “They’re not real vocal guys. They will get a little vocal but they do a pretty good job of leading by example and having expectations of the underclassmen.”
Or perhaps it’d be more fitting to refer to them as the high school graduates, since they walked the stage last week.
“It’s weird not having to go to school and then coming up here in the morning and straight to practice,” Wilkerson said. “I don’t have to worry about school anymore.”
“I still feel like in school mode,” Illingworth said. “I guess because I’m playing baseball still. I’m still waking up at the same time and kind of have the same mindset but I’m getting to do what I love to do.”
Game one of the Regional Quarterfinals series between Elysian Fields and New Diana is slated for 7 p.m. tonight. Game two is set to take place Friday at 7 p.m. and if necessary, a third game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. All games are slated to be played at Brook Hill High School in Bullard.