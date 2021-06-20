The Texas Girls Coaches Association named softball players across Texas to its 2021 academic all-state team, including Elysian Fields’ Kailyn Clynch, Mary Frances Ellis, Jessica Guilhaus and Christen Smith.
The Class 5A team included Mount Pleasant players Jalissa Alvarez, BreAsia Hargrave and Carson Zachry. The 4A squad featured Carthage’s Caroline Baldree and Karsyn Isbell. The 3A group had White Oak’s Daphne Bogenschutz, Alexis Dodson, Bailey Owens, Emma Purcell, Brooklynn Schroeder and Kelsi Wingo, plus the four players for Elysian Fields.
Athletes were chosen by the following TGCA academic all-state guidelines: (1) Academic all-state athletes and members of the support staff of that sport must be graduating seniors. (2) Must have an overall GPA average of 94 or above for grades 9-11. Nominations must contain a numerical GPA rather than on a point scale. (i.e. 94 or above versus 4.0, 3.8, 5.0, etc.) 10 points may be added for weighted classes. (3) Must be a varsity participant or support staff member in good standing and (4) Be of good moral character.