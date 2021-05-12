Wiley Sports Information
Even though the coronavirus pandemic forced their classes to be online, eight Wiley College student athletes excelled academically as they were named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars by Diverse Education on Thursday.
To earn Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar a student-athlete must be classified as a sophomore or older, hold a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, played at least one season with their team and be active in the community.
All of Wiley College’s student-athletes mentored students at local elementary schools and were 2019-20 Red River Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes after maintaining at least a 3.0 GPA during the academic year.
Baseball player Jose Mota and volleyball and track and field athletes Hailie Williams and Kailie Williams were second team selections.
This is Mota’s second straight selection. Along with mentoring elementary school students, Mota volunteered at several Tatum Independent School District events with the baseball team. He was also a 2019-20 Red River Athletic Conference Character Athlete of the Week and a nominee for the Betty Etier Character Athlete of the Year award. Mota graduated May 1 with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information systems.
Women’s track and field athlete De Lisha Paul and volleyball player Marissa Neal were third team selections.
Volleyball players Merritt Elder and Tinoi Martin and women’s track and field athlete Carmen Garcia were fourth team selections. Garcia graduated May 1 with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Martin was a 2019-20 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Daktronics Scholar-Athlete.