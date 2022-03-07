When Marshall’s softball game plays host to Mount Pleasant tonight, it will be several firsts for the Lady Mavs. It will be their first district game of the year so naturally, it will be the first district game for Amber Williams as head softball coach and it will be the first district game for Caitlyn Ellenburg as the team’s No.1 ace pitcher.
“For me it’s (the key) staying positive,” Ellenburg said. “I really get upset with myself. There’s a lot of weight on my shoulders if I’m pitching and I’m batting second. I put a lot of pressure on myself, so just staying positive and staying up is big for me right now.”
The Lady Mavs junior said she is confident in her ability to get the job done.
“If I get a ball hit to me and I bobble it or drop it, I’m thinking, ‘Hit it to me, I’m going to catch it this time, I’m going to make the play this time,’ instead of saying, ‘Don’t hit it to me,’” Ellenburg said.
Ellenburg isn’t the only one with more confidence. Her teammate and classmate, Alyson Roberson said her game has improved significantly since last year.
“I’m definitely a whole lot more comfortable,” Roberson said. “I’m hitting better.”
Williams is the third coach in the third season for the juniors.
“She’s made it (the coaching transition) very easy,” Roberson said.
“She’s a really good coach and she’s been really patient with us,” Ellenburg said. “It’s been a really easy process considering she’s our third head coach.”
Ellenburg and Roberson have been playing together since they were about 3 years old, playing t-ball for the Tiny Tornadoes. Then around the age of 8, they started playing travel ball. Their experience playing years of softball helped them learn several valuable life lessons.
“You can make mistakes but come back and be even better and grow from it,” Roberson said.
“Yeah, you can use those mistakes to be better,” Ellenburg added.
“And look to the future and not dwell on the past,” Roberson added.
As of now, the Lady Mavs hold an overall record of 8-8-2. Roberson has a .400 batting average. She’s 14-of-35 with three doubles, 16 runs and 7 RBI. Ellenburg’s batting average is .326 as she’s 15-of-46 with four doubles, four triples, one home run, 18 runs and 10 RBI. Ellenburg has pitched 15 games and started in nine of them. She has a total of 44.1 innings so far this season in which she has allowed 48 runs on 61 hits, 30 walks and struck out 45 batters and only hit one. She has an ERA of .3947.
“They’re both returning varsity players from last year, varsity starters,” Williams said. “So they have been immediately able to step in and make an impact while also buying into the new system and our new program that we’re trying to build, especially once we get the kids to buy into the program and it becomes a program led by athletes instead of the coaches. That’s what we’re trying to get to.”
The two juniors say they’re excited about today’s district opener and look forward to the rest of the season ahead.
First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.