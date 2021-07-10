Spring Hill’s Sam Schott, Elysian Fields’ Mary Frances Ellis and Union Grove’s Jocy Saurez headed up a long list of East Texas players named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 2021 All-State Softball Team.
Schott, Ellis and Saurez were first team selections in their respective classifications. Maddie Melton of Hallsville, Lindsay Davis of Troup and Piper Morton of West Rusk were second team picks, and Sara Houston of Hallsville, Natalie Dinnerville and Karsyn Isbel of Carthage, Emma McKinney of Hughes Springs, Lexi Barr of Beckville and Katelyn Vaughn of Union Grove earned third team status.
The area also had numerous honorable mention picks on the team that is selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Schott (4A) and Ellis (3A) were utility players, and Saurez (2A) was picked as an outfielder.
Schott hit .507 with nine home runs, 11 doubles, a triple, 34 RBI, 32 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. She also went 15-8 in the pitcher’s circle with a 3.31 earned run average and 194 strikeouts in 137.1 innings pitched.
Ellis hit .609 for Elysian Fields with four doubles, three triples, nine RBI, 52 stolen bases and 42 runs scored. She went 4-3 as a pitcher with a 2.10 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched.
Saurez was a .522 hitter with 14 doubles, four triples, 47 RBI, 55 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.
Melton (5A) and Davis (3A) were picked as pitchers, and Morton (3A) was a utility player. Melton was 21-5 in the circle with a 1.18 ERA, one save, 174 strikeouts and 42 walks in 160 innings pitched. She hit .450 with 10 home runs, 12 doubles, 51 RBI, 31 runs scored and eight stole nbases.
Davis fanned 358 batters and walked just 33 in 152.2 innings pitched, carving out a 23-5 record and a 0.46 ERA with 12 shutouts and five no-hitters. She hit .521 with three home runs, eight doubles, eight triples, 30 RBI and 16 stolen bases.
Morton was a .529 hitter with nine home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 36 RBI and 43 runs scored – swiping 56 bases in 57 attempts.
Houston (5A) was picked as a third team catcher, Dinnerville (4A) as a utility player, Isbel (4A) at the DP/Flex position, McKinney (3A) in the outfield, Barr (2A) at second base and Vaughn (2A) as a utility player.