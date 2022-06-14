Despite the fact it looks like a barn on the outside and there are some things I’d change about the inside, Globe Life Field is starting to grow on me but it still has a long way to go, especially if you compare it with the Globe Life Park, also formerly known as “The Ballpark in Arlington.”
One of the things that makes a home home is memories and I have no shortage of those for the Rangers former home, and because of that, it kind of felt like home to me as well.
There are too many to count but one of my favorite memories of Globe Life Park is having a clear view of Gary Matthews, Jr. making one of the best catches, if not the best catch I’ve ever seen when he robbed a home run against the Astros. When I see that replay on TV or on the jumbotron, I can still see it from the perspective I had in the stands as I stood to my feet, kept my eye on the ball and saw it get snagged into Matthew’s glove.
Then on Monday, May 30, Eli White proved that some white men can jump and robbed home against Tampa Bay. The two catches have been shown side-by-side on the jumbotron and I’m glad I can say I was in the attendance for both.
That’s one memory from I have from Globe Life Field and because I have several more games even this year alone to attend, there are several great memories in store. Despite the fact the Rangers are under .500 as of now, I have witnessed more wins for them than I have losses. On top of that, my now 10-month old daughter has attended a handful of those games and even though she won’t remember them when she’s older, I will and I’ll be able to tell her all about her first full baseball season.
The Rangers have had some great giveaways at some of the games as well. So far, we’ve received oven mitts, on-deck beach towels, an Adolis Garcia bobblehead. I’m also really excited about receiving a Nolan Ryan Bobblehead among other things.
I enjoyed many firework shows in the old park, and I hope to see more in the new one (come to think of it though, I haven’t seen anything about fireworks shows in the new park. They better have them.) I look forward to attending games both as a reporter and as a fan and one day being able to say I was there when history was made.
I still have a long way to go before the memories made at Globe Life Field are anything like those made at Glove Life Park but progress is being made. Even though the outside of the new park is much less majestic and much more of an eye sore than the old one, it is more comfortable in the AC. There’s no way we’d take a baby in triple-digit weather.
The fact that the old park still stands next door makes me in some ways wish I could watch another Rwangers game there but that’s not going to happen so I might as well embrace the memory-making process.