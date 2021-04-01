Oh yes, baseball is back and at normal time. I feel like we’re finally being reunited with a long-lost friend or family member.
I was fortunate enough to attend a game last season on a press pass and that was a great experience and I look forward on doing that again this season but it just wasn’t the same in 2020 due to some virus that swept through the planet, the only fans in the stands were made out of flat cardboard and the noise was pumped in. There is something to be said of being a fan however, being with the crowd chanting in big moments and singing the Seventh-Inning-Stretch.
There’s been a lot of debate as to whether or not the Rangers are doing it right by opening the stadium to full capacity. For me, I’m ready to get back out to the ballpark, get a hotdog or two and enjoy America’s Pastime. Fans at the new ballpark are required to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking. If wearing a mask helps me to catch a game than I’ll gladly do just that with no hesitation – and let’s not make that into a political statement.
Every year I try to visit at least one ballpark I’ve never been to before and sadly, for multiple reasons, I’m not sure that’s going to happen this year but I will be able to add to my baseball collection. Last year when I visited the Rangers’ new Globe Life Field, the gift shops were closed so my tradition of buying a baseball from the park that I watch a game in had to be put on hold.
As a Rangers fan, I don’t exactly have high hopes for the team. The squad is pretty much unrecognizable and there’s no reason to think it’ll get above third place in the American League West. It will be much like the ‘90s and early 2000s where you can go be entertained by some good games to catch your team while you can because you’re more than aware that the home team won’t be participating in the postseason.
I’ve found it’s so much easier to enjoy a season when you keep your expectations nice and low. That way if they exceed your expectations, it’s a pleasant surprise and if they do how you expected, you’ve already prepared yourself mentally for a disaster of a year. It also makes it easier to just sit back and enjoy America’s Pastime.