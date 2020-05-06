The Hallsville Bobcats were rolling along with a 12-1 record and riding an 11-game winning streak as District 16-5A play approached, and veteran head coach Scott Mitchell had “that” feeling.
Mitchell, who is nearing 500 wins in his coaching career, has fielded some good teams. He’s had some great teams.
The 2020 team had a chance to carve its name among the best he’s ever put in uniform.
And then it was over.
After the Bobcats completed the non-district portion of the schedule by outscoring Liberty-Eylau, Lucas Lovejoy and Brownsboro in Hallsville’s annual Reich Builders Classic by a combined 17-3 — just three days before opening District 16-5A play at Nacogdoches — the 2020 season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had 10 seniors,” Mitchell said. “We had a good season in 2019, but we really felt like this was our year. As unbelievably hard as it (Coronavirus) was for our team, it was doubly hard for our seniors. I just felt terrible for those guys.”
Mitchell pitched ideas around his school about ways to honor the seniors, and then sent a group text to the other baseball coaches in District 16-5A about the possibility of naming an “All-Senior All-District Team.”
“Everyone thought it was a good idea and was a good way to maybe get the kids names in the newspaper one more time with their school by their names,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the 2020 season served as a harsh lesson for his players, one he plans to share with future teams as long as he continues to coach.
“I’ve always told my players it’s a privilege to get to play. It’s not a right, it’s a privilege that can be taken away and this really brings that home,” he said. “My two favorite baseball players are Pete Rose and Adrian Beltre. Pete Rose, to me, personified playing hard all the time. He played every game like it was his last game and always left it all on the field. Adrian Beltre seemed to be having fun every time he stepped on the field. Play hard and have fun, because, as we’ve seen, it can be taken away just like that.”
DISTRICT 16-5A ALL-SENIOR BASEBALL TEAM
Pitchers: Nolan Cox, Drayton Brown, Hallsville; Luke Oxsheer, Brekken Braswell, Blake Couch, Pine Tree; Wyatt Wood, Reid Trimble, Whitehouse; Cy Murphy, Shaun Bowers, Lufkin; Caleb Valentine, Topher Paddie, Marshall
Catchers: Ashton Rogers, Whitehouse; Payton McMullen, Marshall; Caleb Newsome, Jamaari Hunt, Lufkin, Nate Gaytan, Jacksonville
First base: Jarius Mitchell, Marshall; Brett Riggs, Rylee Wideman, Lufkin
Designated hitter: Bryce Wilson, Whitehouse; Brett Bohanon, Nacogdoches
Infielders: Easton Loyd, Blake Ware, Jayden Torrance, Colby McPherson, Hallsville; Skyler Trevino, Whitehouse; Angel Pinuelas, Chris Sanchez, Jacksonville; Blake Wilson, Nacogdoches; A.J. Bonacci, Lufkin
Outfielders: Zach Daniel, Hagen Mangum, Connor Reed, Ryan Bunch, Hallsville; Trenton Wayne, Pine Tree; Rodrick Hyter, Jarrett Phillips, Hunter Lindemann, Marshall; Nic Mosley, Tre Odom, Lufkin; Nick Johnson, Jamari Cole, John Tyler; Cole Turman, Kaden Casey, Landon Barber, Whitehouse; Cord Hillis, Carson Still, Nacogdoches; Taylor Bingham, Ryan Gutierrez, Jacksonville