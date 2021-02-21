Marshall
Mascot: Mavericks
Coach: Derek Dunaway
Coach’s record: 128-117, 87-79
District: 15-5A
Marshall, Hallsville, Pine Tree, Longview, Texas High, Mt Pleasant, Sulphur Springs
2020 record: 5-8
Top returning players:
Hayden Kelehan … Garrett Cotton … Jim Weaver … Dante Enrriquez … Andrew Phillips … Dylan Thurmon … Henry Roth … Brayden Robbins … Jacob Oden … Peyton Paul
Newcomers to watch:
Brent Burris … Dallan Shaw
You can count on: “A tight knit group that genuinely cares about one another. Unselfish players that will compete for the better of the team.” — Dunaway
Needs work: “Although the roster is filled with upperclassmen, we lack some varsity experience due to missing over half the season last year. We look to gain valuable experience with a tough non district schedule.” — Dunaway
Did you know: Marshall will play on a brand new artificial-turf field.
Hallsville
Mascot: Bobcats
Coach: Scott Mitchell
Coach’s record: 496-218-1 overall, 480-188-1 at Hallsville
District: 15-5A Hallsville, Marshall, Pine Tree, Longview, Texas High, Mt Pleasant, Sulphur Springs
2020 record: 12-2
Top returning players: Jeb Drewery … Tyler Lee … Brayden Walker … Matthew Houston … Connor Stewart … Brayden Hodges … Trenton Smith … Kurt Wyman
Newcomers to watch: Tanner Benson … Andrew Mohler .. Cooper Small … Rowdy Smtih … Brian Farnham … Matthew Perkins … Carson Blakeley … Garrett Smith … Logan Jones
You can count on: “We believe that by the end of the season we have the potential to be a very good team again. This group has the ability to take us into the playoffs once more as long as we continue to strive to improve during practice and games. We have to continue developing a mental toughness if we are going to achieve the team goals we have set for this season.” — Mitchell
Needs work: “We have a lot of questions to answer, but we feel the players we need to answer these questions are in our program with many of these players returning from our 12 – 1 shorten season last year (Coronavirus). The future looks bright again in Hallsville. Hopefully, the success of our program over many years will provide the type of players to carry on our tradition of playing successful baseball.” — Mitchell
Did you know: There have been 65 Bobcats who have gone on to play college baseball and five Bobcats to have been drafted in the MLB Draft while Coach Mitchell has been the Head Baseball Coach at Hallsville.
Elysian Fields
Mascot: Yellow Jackets
Coach: Sean Struwe
Coach’s record: 79-54
District: 16-3A — Harleton, Jefferson, Waskom, Arp, Troup, West Rusk, Tatum
2020 record: 7-6
Top returning players: Noah Grubbs … Ryan Wilkerson … Jackson Illingworth … Kyle Storey … JD Ballard … Logan Presley … Campbell White … Brandon Segers … Landon Swank
Newcomers to watch: Blake Merritt … Jace Greenslate … Kip Lewis … David Hutson
You can count on: “We can count on having good senior leadership, pitching depth and a line up I feel confident will score some runs.” — Struwe
Needs work: “Just trying to figure out where everyone will fit defensively depending on who is on the mound.” — Struwe
Harleton
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: DJ Beck
Coach’s record: 99-47
District: 16-3A Tatum, EF, West Rusk, Troup, Jefferson, Waskom, Arp
2020 record: 11-1
Top returning players: Drew Stafford … JoJo Clark .. Luke Wright … Taber Childs
Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Braden Hopkins and Dylan Armstrong
You can count on: “Versatility. We have several Kids that can do multiple things to help the team.” — Beck
Needs work: “Base-running to utilize our team speed.” — Beck
Jefferson
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Tyler Foster
Coach’s record: 0-10-1 at current school and career (year 2)
District: 16-3A – Jefferson, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Harleton, West Rusk, Arp, Troup
2020 record: 0-10-1
Top returning players: (and any available stats from last season)
Trent Foster … Baylor Varnell
Newcomers to watch: Bryce Clark
You can count on: “I feel comfortable with our guys that they have been through everything. Going winless last year, against some of the best teams in East Texas, and mainly being very young we are well tested. All the young guys are older, seasoned a little bit, and we have good senior leadership.” — Foster
Needs work: “We just need to work our bats more. Much like everyone, cage time has been limited with the weather. Hopefully with a full slate of non-district games and tournaments we should be ready by district.” — Foster
Did you know: Jefferson’s baseball field was renamed after Ray Schellinger at the beginning of the 2020 season. Schellinger was one of the first Jefferson ISD student athletes to play baseball at Jefferson. Head coach Tyler Foster and senior player Tyler Foster are brothers.