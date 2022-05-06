HALLSVILLE 5, HUNTSVILLE 4: HALLSVILLE — Camden Sanford homered and drove in two runs, Carson Blakeley went the distance on the hill for the Bobcats and Hallsville opened a Class 5A bi-district best-of-three playoff series with a 5-4 win over Huntsville on Friday.
The teams met on Saturday in Huntsville for game two. A Huntsville win would force a third game, set for 7 p.m. Monday in Lufkin.
Sawyer Dunagan and Garrett Smith added RBI for Hallsville, which finished with three hits. Blakeley struck out six, walked three and gave up one earned run on three hits.