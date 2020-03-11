Hallsville and White Oak are off to solid starts to the season and will return home beginning today as hosts for the final weekend of tournament action.
The Bobcats moved to 9-1 this past Tuesday and are back home for the annual Reich Builders Classic. The Roughnecks, off to a 7-2 start, will meanwhile host the 2020 White Oak Varsity Tournament to highlight the weekend.
Other tournaments on tap include the inaugural Tri-State Tournament in Louisiana, which will featured New Diana, Carthage and Pleasant Grove. Longview, meanwhile, will head to the Jasper Tournament.
Here’s the schedule for the weekend:
REICH BUILDERS
■ Joining Hallsville for the three-day tournament is Marshall, Lucas Lovejoy, Liberty-Eylau, Sulphur Springs and Brownsboro.
Today’s schedule: 10 a.m.: Liberty-Eylau vs. Hallsville; Noon: Liberty-Eylau vs. Marshall; 2 p.m.: Brownsboro vs. Marshall; 4 p.m.: Brownsboro vs. Sulphur Springs; 6 p.m.: Lucas Lovejoy vs. Hallsville
Friday’s schedule: Noon: Brownsboro vs. Liberty-Eylau; 2 p.m.: Marshall vs. Lucas Lovejoy; 4 p.m.: Sulphur Springs vs. Lucas Lovejoy: 6 p.m.: Sulphur Springs vs. Hallsville
Saturday’s schedule: Noon: Lucas Lovejoy vs. Liberty-Eylau; 2 p.m.: Brownsboro vs. Hallsville; 4 p.m.: Marshall vs. Sulphur Springs
WHITE OAK VARSITY
■ Elysian Fields, Athens, Paris and Jefferson will join the Roughnecks in White Oak today.
Today’s schedule: Noon: Elysian Fields vs. White Oak; 2 p.m.: Athens vs. Paris; 5 p.m.: White Oak vs. Jefferson
Friday’s schedule: 12 p.m.: Elysian Fields vs. Paris; 2:30 p.m.: Athens vs. Jefferson; 5 p.m.: White Oak vs. Athens
Saturday’s schedule: Elysian Fields vs. Athens; 2:30 p.m.: Jefferson vs. Paris
TRI-STATE TOURNAMENT
■ New Diana, Carthage and Pleasant Grove will represent Texas in the four-site Tri-State tournament beginning today. Games are set in Benton, Louisiana and three sites in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana — Captain Shreve High School, Parkway High School and Evangel.
Here’s the schedule involving area teams:
Today’s schedule: 5 p.m., Parkway: Pleasant Grove vs. Parkway
Friday’s schedule: 4 p.m., Benton: Carthage vs. Harding, Arkansas; 7 p.m., Benton: Pleasant Grove vs. Benton; 4 p.m., Captain Shreve: Pleasant Grove vs. Captain Shreve; 7 p.m., Parkway: Nashville, Arkansas vs. Carthage; 7 p.m., Evangel: Harding, Arkansas vs. New Diana
Saturday’s schedule: 11 a.m., Captain Shreve: Nashville, Arkansas vs. Pleasant Grove; 11 a.m., Parkway: New Diana vs. Parkway; 2 p.m., Parkway: Carthage vs. New Diana; 5 p.m., Parkway: Carthage vs. Parkway