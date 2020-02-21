MARSHALL

MASCOT: Mavericks

COACH: Derek Dunaway

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, John Tyler)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Roderick Hyter … Jarius Mitchell … Payton McMullen … Caleb Valentine … Hayden Kelehan … Jim Weaver … Garrett Cotten

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jarrett Phillips … Dylan Thurmon … Brayden Robbins … Jonah Padilla … Dante Enriquez … Henry Roth … Andrew Phillips … Jacob Oden

LOOKS GOOD: “Great team chemistry. Everyone is buying into the philosophies and ideas the coaches are teaching.” — Dunaway

NEEDS WORK: “The little things in every aspect of the game.” — Dunaway

DID YOU KNOW: Dunaway is 122-109 in his career, including an 82-72 record at Marshall

HALLSVILLE

MASCOT: Bobcats

COACH: Scott Mitchell

2019 RECORD: 25-6-1

DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Lufkin, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, John Tyler)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Easton Loyd (.459, HR, 9 doubles, 9 triples, 18 RBI, 40 runs, 13 SB) … Zach Daniel (.357, 25 RBI; 2-0, 6.46 ERA) … Blake Ware (.380, 7 doubles, 20 RBI, 17 runs) … Hagen Mangum (.263, 18 RBI, 18 runs) … Nolan Cox (.273, 12 RBI; 1-0, 10 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA in 9 IP) … Connor Reed (.280, 5 RBI, 18 runs) … Tyler Lee (.370, HR, 17 RBI, 13 runs; 1-1, 0.88 ERA, 15 strikeouts in 8 IP) … Jeb Drewery (7-2, 2.85 ERA, 53 strikeouts in 51.2 IP … Trenton Smith (2-0, 2.33 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 18 IP) … Matthew Houston (.298, 14 RBI) … Jayden Torrans … Ryan Bunch … Colby McPherson … Conner Stewart … Kurt Wyman … Brayden Walker … Noah Jumper

LOOKS GOOD: “We have a lot of questions to answer, but we feel the players we need to answer those questions are in our program, with many of these players returning from our 25-6-1 season. The future looks bright again in Hallsville.” — Mitchell

NEEDS WORK: “We must do the little things such as play small ball, situational hit and improve our baserunning. These are areas we should see improvement in as the year continues.” — Mitchell

DID YOU KNOW: Mitchell, starting his 24th season overall, has a career record of 484-217-1 – including a 468-187-1 record in 21 seasons at Hallsville. He is the school’s all-time winningest baseball coach … Loyd has signed with Sam Houston State University … Cox has signed with ETBU … Lee has given a verbal pledge to Texas A&M … Drewery has given a verbal pledge to Texas State … 59 Bobcats have gone on to play college baseball under Mitchell, and former Bobcats Justin Slaten (Texas Rangers, third round), Connor Reich (Chicago White Sox, 31st round) went in this past summer’s MLB amateur draft … The Bobcats have been to the playoffs 12 years in a row, winning eight district championships in that span … Mitchell, who serves as an associate scout for the Tampa Bay Rays, has never had a losing season since coming to Hallsville in 1999

ELYSIAN FIELDS

MASCOT: Yellowjackets

COACH: Sean Struwe

2019 RECORD: 15-11

DISTRICT: 15-3A (New Diana, Hughes Springs, Waskom, Tatum, Jefferson, Ore City, Daingerfield)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jonathan Ramsey (.239; 1-1, 0.67 ERA) … Justice Gooch (.264; 3-4, 2.70 ERA) … Carson Holland (.231, .467 OB percentage) … Noah Grubbs (.950 fielding percentage) … JD Ballard (1-0, 4.32 ERA) … Ryan Wilkerson (.344) … Jackson Illingworth (.319, 4 triples; 5-0, 1.56 ERA, 31 strikeouts) … Landon Swank (.360, 1-1)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Logan Presley

LOOKS GOOD: “We feel good about the fact we have most of our pitching returning. We should have quite a few guys who can get on the mound and compete and throw strikes. Also looking forward to seeing us be able to turn the lineup over and little bit more this season.” — Struwe

NEEDS WORK: “Making sure we pay attention to the little things and improve upon them.” — Struwe

DID YOU KNOW: Struwe has a 65-47 coaching record

WASKOM

MASCOT: Wildcats

COACH: Joe Williams

2019 RECORD: 11-13

DISTRICT: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Ore City, Tatum)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Paxton Keeling (3.69 Era, 61 strikeouts) … Kye Willet (.280, 14 RBI, 16 runs) … Josh Reeves

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jonathan Branch … Arris Wilson

LOOKS GOOD: Keeling and Banch should be a quality 1-2 pitcher during district play. Both guys are lefties, upper 70s to low 80s.” — Williams

NEEDS WORK: “We lost seven starters off last year’s teams and five of our six arms from last year. We will need some young and inexperienced guys to step up and take on much larger roles this year.” — Williams

DID YOU KNOW: Waskom has not been to the playoffs in baseball since 1989

HARLETON

MASCOT: Wildcats

COACH: D.J. Beck

2019 RECORD: 17-9

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Hawkins, Union Grove, Carlisle, Beckville, Overton, Union Hill, Big Sandy)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Ethan Cooner (.324; 5-1, 1.08 ERA) … Kobe Ferguson (.339, 18 RBI) … Hunter Wallace (.398, 12 RBI) … Blake Stanley (6-2, 1.06 ERA) … Drew Stafford (.251, 13 RBI) … JoJo Clark (.379, 22 RBI; 3-2, 0.88 ERA) … Taber Childs (.326, 12 RBI) … Luke Wright (.333, 13 RBI)

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Corbin Sanders … Carson Raibourn … Blake Weaver

LOOKS GOOD: “Our returning experience and leadership.” — Beck

NEEDS WORK: “We need to work on the offensive side of things, focusing on putting together more quality at bats as a team.” — Beck

DID YOU KNOW: Wallace will play football at ETBU next fall … Childs was the Longview News-Journal’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in football this past season

CARTHAGE

MASCOT: Bulldogs

COACH: John Goodwin

2019 RECORD: 27-7-1

DISTRICT: 20-4A (Center, Hudson, Huntington, Jasper)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jackson Blissett … Mason Bobo … Brandon McNeely … Connor Davis … Noah Anderson … Dylan Leach … Si Schumacher … Sawyer Smith … Timmy Smith … Javarian Roquemore

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Devin Barron … Tyler Castillo … Kaleb Chandler

LOOKS GOOD: “Position player experience, understanding their at bats and how to score runs from that experience.” — Goodwin

NEEDS WORK: “Mentality on the mound, depth on the mound, understanding baserunning situations, toughness as a team, executing team defense.” — Goodwin

DID YOU KNOW: Goodwin has a career record of 94-48

BECKVILLE

MASCOT: Bearcats

COACH: Jason Causey

2019 RECORD: 9-9

DISTRICT: 19-2A (Harleton, Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Union Hill)

KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Tyler Bryan … Ryan Harris … Colter Klingler … Karter Jones

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Lance White … Daxton Etheredge … Colby Davidson … Cason Dodson

LOOKS GOOD: “They have been working hard and are excited about the upcoming season. If we can stay healthy, I think we will surprise some people.” — Causey

NEEDS WORK: “We are young and relatively inexperienced. We need to grow up and mature together. We still have a lot of roles that need to be determined. We just need to continue working hard and see what happens.” — Causey

DID YOU KNOW: Causey has a 132-27 record as a coach, all at Beckville, and he led the Bearcats to a state title in 2018

