MARSHALL
MASCOT: Mavericks
COACH: Derek Dunaway
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, John Tyler)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Roderick Hyter … Jarius Mitchell … Payton McMullen … Caleb Valentine … Hayden Kelehan … Jim Weaver … Garrett Cotten
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jarrett Phillips … Dylan Thurmon … Brayden Robbins … Jonah Padilla … Dante Enriquez … Henry Roth … Andrew Phillips … Jacob Oden
LOOKS GOOD: “Great team chemistry. Everyone is buying into the philosophies and ideas the coaches are teaching.” — Dunaway
NEEDS WORK: “The little things in every aspect of the game.” — Dunaway
DID YOU KNOW: Dunaway is 122-109 in his career, including an 82-72 record at Marshall
HALLSVILLE
MASCOT: Bobcats
COACH: Scott Mitchell
2019 RECORD: 25-6-1
DISTRICT: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Lufkin, Whitehouse, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, John Tyler)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Easton Loyd (.459, HR, 9 doubles, 9 triples, 18 RBI, 40 runs, 13 SB) … Zach Daniel (.357, 25 RBI; 2-0, 6.46 ERA) … Blake Ware (.380, 7 doubles, 20 RBI, 17 runs) … Hagen Mangum (.263, 18 RBI, 18 runs) … Nolan Cox (.273, 12 RBI; 1-0, 10 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA in 9 IP) … Connor Reed (.280, 5 RBI, 18 runs) … Tyler Lee (.370, HR, 17 RBI, 13 runs; 1-1, 0.88 ERA, 15 strikeouts in 8 IP) … Jeb Drewery (7-2, 2.85 ERA, 53 strikeouts in 51.2 IP … Trenton Smith (2-0, 2.33 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 18 IP) … Matthew Houston (.298, 14 RBI) … Jayden Torrans … Ryan Bunch … Colby McPherson … Conner Stewart … Kurt Wyman … Brayden Walker … Noah Jumper
LOOKS GOOD: “We have a lot of questions to answer, but we feel the players we need to answer those questions are in our program, with many of these players returning from our 25-6-1 season. The future looks bright again in Hallsville.” — Mitchell
NEEDS WORK: “We must do the little things such as play small ball, situational hit and improve our baserunning. These are areas we should see improvement in as the year continues.” — Mitchell
DID YOU KNOW: Mitchell, starting his 24th season overall, has a career record of 484-217-1 – including a 468-187-1 record in 21 seasons at Hallsville. He is the school’s all-time winningest baseball coach … Loyd has signed with Sam Houston State University … Cox has signed with ETBU … Lee has given a verbal pledge to Texas A&M … Drewery has given a verbal pledge to Texas State … 59 Bobcats have gone on to play college baseball under Mitchell, and former Bobcats Justin Slaten (Texas Rangers, third round), Connor Reich (Chicago White Sox, 31st round) went in this past summer’s MLB amateur draft … The Bobcats have been to the playoffs 12 years in a row, winning eight district championships in that span … Mitchell, who serves as an associate scout for the Tampa Bay Rays, has never had a losing season since coming to Hallsville in 1999
ELYSIAN FIELDS
MASCOT: Yellowjackets
COACH: Sean Struwe
2019 RECORD: 15-11
DISTRICT: 15-3A (New Diana, Hughes Springs, Waskom, Tatum, Jefferson, Ore City, Daingerfield)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jonathan Ramsey (.239; 1-1, 0.67 ERA) … Justice Gooch (.264; 3-4, 2.70 ERA) … Carson Holland (.231, .467 OB percentage) … Noah Grubbs (.950 fielding percentage) … JD Ballard (1-0, 4.32 ERA) … Ryan Wilkerson (.344) … Jackson Illingworth (.319, 4 triples; 5-0, 1.56 ERA, 31 strikeouts) … Landon Swank (.360, 1-1)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Logan Presley
LOOKS GOOD: “We feel good about the fact we have most of our pitching returning. We should have quite a few guys who can get on the mound and compete and throw strikes. Also looking forward to seeing us be able to turn the lineup over and little bit more this season.” — Struwe
NEEDS WORK: “Making sure we pay attention to the little things and improve upon them.” — Struwe
DID YOU KNOW: Struwe has a 65-47 coaching record
WASKOM
MASCOT: Wildcats
COACH: Joe Williams
2019 RECORD: 11-13
DISTRICT: 15-3A (Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, New Diana, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Ore City, Tatum)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Paxton Keeling (3.69 Era, 61 strikeouts) … Kye Willet (.280, 14 RBI, 16 runs) … Josh Reeves
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jonathan Branch … Arris Wilson
LOOKS GOOD: Keeling and Banch should be a quality 1-2 pitcher during district play. Both guys are lefties, upper 70s to low 80s.” — Williams
NEEDS WORK: “We lost seven starters off last year’s teams and five of our six arms from last year. We will need some young and inexperienced guys to step up and take on much larger roles this year.” — Williams
DID YOU KNOW: Waskom has not been to the playoffs in baseball since 1989
HARLETON
MASCOT: Wildcats
COACH: D.J. Beck
2019 RECORD: 17-9
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Hawkins, Union Grove, Carlisle, Beckville, Overton, Union Hill, Big Sandy)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Ethan Cooner (.324; 5-1, 1.08 ERA) … Kobe Ferguson (.339, 18 RBI) … Hunter Wallace (.398, 12 RBI) … Blake Stanley (6-2, 1.06 ERA) … Drew Stafford (.251, 13 RBI) … JoJo Clark (.379, 22 RBI; 3-2, 0.88 ERA) … Taber Childs (.326, 12 RBI) … Luke Wright (.333, 13 RBI)
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Corbin Sanders … Carson Raibourn … Blake Weaver
LOOKS GOOD: “Our returning experience and leadership.” — Beck
NEEDS WORK: “We need to work on the offensive side of things, focusing on putting together more quality at bats as a team.” — Beck
DID YOU KNOW: Wallace will play football at ETBU next fall … Childs was the Longview News-Journal’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in football this past season
CARTHAGE
MASCOT: Bulldogs
COACH: John Goodwin
2019 RECORD: 27-7-1
DISTRICT: 20-4A (Center, Hudson, Huntington, Jasper)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Jackson Blissett … Mason Bobo … Brandon McNeely … Connor Davis … Noah Anderson … Dylan Leach … Si Schumacher … Sawyer Smith … Timmy Smith … Javarian Roquemore
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Devin Barron … Tyler Castillo … Kaleb Chandler
LOOKS GOOD: “Position player experience, understanding their at bats and how to score runs from that experience.” — Goodwin
NEEDS WORK: “Mentality on the mound, depth on the mound, understanding baserunning situations, toughness as a team, executing team defense.” — Goodwin
DID YOU KNOW: Goodwin has a career record of 94-48
BECKVILLE
MASCOT: Bearcats
COACH: Jason Causey
2019 RECORD: 9-9
DISTRICT: 19-2A (Harleton, Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Union Hill)
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS: Tyler Bryan … Ryan Harris … Colter Klingler … Karter Jones
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Lance White … Daxton Etheredge … Colby Davidson … Cason Dodson
LOOKS GOOD: “They have been working hard and are excited about the upcoming season. If we can stay healthy, I think we will surprise some people.” — Causey
NEEDS WORK: “We are young and relatively inexperienced. We need to grow up and mature together. We still have a lot of roles that need to be determined. We just need to continue working hard and see what happens.” — Causey
DID YOU KNOW: Causey has a 132-27 record as a coach, all at Beckville, and he led the Bearcats to a state title in 2018
JACK STALLARD