District 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 4, MT. PLEASANT 1: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats spotted Mount Pleasant a run in the top of the first, but shut it down from there and added a pair of two-run frames to earn a 4-2 victory over the Tigers.
Matt Houston tripled and drove in a run, Tyler Lee doubled and Kurt Wyman and Logan Jones chipped in with RBI for the Bobcats. Landon Bowden struck out nine and allowed one earned run to pick up the pitching win for Hallsville.
Jerrius Vickers doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Mount Pleasant.
District 16-3A
HARLETON 4, W. RUSK 0: HARLETON — Taber Childs struck out nine, walked three and allowed no runs on just one hit in a complete-game outing as Harleton blanked West Rusk, 4-0.
Carson Brown drove in two runs and Jojo Clark had two hits for the Wildcats.
Peyton Lyon had the lone West Rusk hit. Jimmie Harper struck out six, walked five and gave up one earned run in 5.2 innings for the Raiders.