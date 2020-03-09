Kilgore’s Chase Hampton was nearly unhittable in his lone outing on the mound last week, while Sabine’s Alex Galyean was a tough out all week long.
For their efforts, Hampton is the East Texas baseball Pitcher of the Week and Galyean earned Hitter of the Week honors for games played March 2-7.
Hampton, a Texas Tech signee, worked six against Hardin-Jefferson in a day one game at Kilgore’s annual Oil Belt Tournament. He allowed one hit, struck out 15 and did not issue a walk.
Galyean, meanwhile, hit .571 for the week with five doubles, five RBI and four runs scored.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Pine Tree’s Wade Fell struck out four, walked two and scattered six hits in seven innings against Taylor.
Sabine’s Matt Huey picked up a win, working five innings with no earned runs allowed and nine strikeouts.
New Diana’s Addison Holt worked a complete game no-hitter against Liberty-Eylau at Kilgore’s Oil Belt Tournament, striking out eight.
White Oak’s Landon Anderson pitched a four-inning complete game with four stirkeouts, no walks and one earned run allowed against Farmersville. Teammate Gavyn Jones worked a seven-inning complete game against Grand Saline, striking out eight, walking two and giving up one earned run.
HITTING
White Oak’s Gavin Bzdil hit .500 (4-for-8) with two doubles, five RBI, four runs scored and four walks. Teammate Landon Anderson went 5-for-11 with four RBI.
New Diana’s Austin Green hit .500 with a double, seven RBI, three runs scored, three walks and no strikeouts. Teammate Cade Medlin hit .429 with a double, five RBI and five runs scored, and Daren Manes hit .465 with three doubles and five RBI.
Sabine’s Jace Burns hit .455 with a home run, two doubles, a triple, three RBI and seven runs scored.
Pine Tree’s Wade Fell hit .500 for the week with a double, triple, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk.
MILESTONE WIN
In case you missed it, Longview baseball coach Jim Goldman picked up career win No. 500 on Friday with a win over Malvern, Arkansas at the Border Battle 2020 in Texarkana. The Lobos later won another game and then lost a game on Saturday, so Goldman’s records stands at 501-374-3 heading into a home game tonight against Hallsville.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
All-tournament selections from this past weekend’s tournament in Union Grove were Carson Daniels and Noah Mayhan of Union Grove, Braden Adams and Bryce Burns of Hawkins, Bryant Mason and Peyton Lyon of West Rusk, Lane Burks and Trevor Harris of Ore City, Caeman Wilburn and Drew Rasgado of Como-Pickton, Jace Burns and Alex Galyean of Sabine and Ke’shun Jimmerson and Travis Collie of Gilmer’s JV.