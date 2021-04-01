District 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 8, S. SPRINGS 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Landon Bowden dominated on the mound, and Logan Jones drove in four runs for the Bobcats as Hallsville rolled to an 8-1 win over Sulphur Springs.
Bowden struck out 12, walked three and gave up one earned run on three hits in six innings. Brayden Hodges fanned one in an inning of work.
Matt Houston doubled, singled and drove in a run. Kurt Wyman drove in a couple of runs, and Brayden Walker had two hits.
District 16-3A
E. FIELDS 10, WASKOM 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Ryan Wilkerson went deep twice, driving in three runs for Elysian Fields, and Jackson Illingworth struck out seven on the hill as the Yellowjackets blanked Waskom 10-0.
Illingworth walked one and allowed just three hits. At the plate, J.D. Ballard doubled, Logan Presley and Kip Lewis had two hits apiece and Noah Grubbs contributed a single and two RBI.
Paxton Keeling, Markus Gonzalez and Joe Brightmon had the hits for Waskom. Keeling took the pitching loss.