District 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 7, T. HIGH 4: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats used a five-run fourth to built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 7-4 win over Texas High.
Matt Houston and Kurt Wyman tripled and Noah Jumper and Brayden Walker doubled for the Bobcats. Houston had three hits and two RBI, Walker two RBI, Jumper two hit and an RBI and Trenton Smith and Conner Stewart and RBI apiece.
Jeb Drewery struck out 10, walked two and gave up four earnes runs in seven innings of work for Hallsville.
District 16-3A
HARLETON 7, E. FIELDS 3: HARLETON — Braden Hopkins tripled and drove in a run, Taber Childs had three hits — including a double — and drove in one and Harleton notched a 7-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Blake Weaver also doubled for Harleton, driving in two runs. Corbin Sanders had two hits and an RBI, and Nolan Wisdom had a hit and two RBI.
Childs struck out four and walked three for the pitching win.
Ryan Wilkerson homered and drove in two runs in the loss for Elysian Fields. Noah Grubbs had a double, and Blake Merritt collected two hits. Wilkerson struck out eight and walked three in four innings. Jase Greenslate took the loss, working two frames.
TATUM 10, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Anthony Kirkpatrick tripled, doubled twice and drove in two runs to pace the offense, and the Tatum Eagles blanked Jefferson, 10-0.
Mason whiddon had a hit and two RBI for Tatum, and Truitt Anthony, Landen Tovar and Cayden Benson all drove in runs. Reese Milam struck out four, walked one and allowed just one hit in five innings for the win.