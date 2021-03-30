District 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 10, P. TREE 0: HALLSVILLE — Tyler Lee tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs, and Hallsville used a pair of big innings to blank Pine Tree, 10-0.
Brayden Walker added a double for Hallsville, which scored four in the second and five in the fourth. Brayden Hodges, Logan Jones, Tanner Benson, Kurt Wyman, Matt Houston and Walker all drove in runs. Jeb Drewery struck out four with no walks in six innings.
Connor Carrell and Dakylan Johnson doubled in the loss for Pine Tree. Case Buchanan and Cruz Cox added singles. Max Gidden shouldered the pitching loss, striking out four, walking two and giving up three earned runs in three innings.
District 16-3A
E. FIELDS 19, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — Elysian Fields erupted for 12 runs in the first inning on the way to a 19-0 win over Waskom.
Ryan Wilkerson struck out three with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings for the win.
At the dish, Jase Greenslate had two hits and five RBI, and J.D. Ballard doubled and drove in four runs. Noah Grubbs chipped in with a double and two RBI. Logan Presley added two RBI, and Campbell White, Austin O’Brien, Wilkerson and David Hutson all drove in runs.
Cole Watson had the lone hit for Waskom.
HARLETON 19, JEFFERSON 5: JEFFERSON — Harleton pounded out 21 hits, including five from Braden Hopkins, on the way to a 19-5 win over Jefferson.
Hopkins tripled, singled four times and drove in four runs for the Wildcats. Corbin Sanders added two doubles, a single and five RBI. Jojo Clark doubled, singled twice and drove in two, and Drew Stafford added a double, two singles and an RBI. Carson Brown finished with two hits and two RBI. Nolan Wisdom added two hits, and Taber Childs drove in a run. Childs struck out six and walked three in six innings. Wisdom fanned one in one inning of action.
Luke McMullen tripled and drove in a run for Jefferson. Ryan Yeater had two RBI, and Bryce Clark also drove in a run.