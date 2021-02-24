Marshall’s baseball team started off the first inning of the season on the right foot by scoring two runs but unfortunately for the Mavericks, they were unable to add any more runs for the remainder of the contest as they full short to New Boston 3-2.
Hayden Kelehan led off and took first base after being hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Jim Weaver, who had the Mavericks’ only hit of the night, came up with a s single to advance Kelehan. Kelehan and Weaver both went on to score and Dylan Thurmon had the team’s only RBI. Marshall saw 10 of its batters strike out on the night.
Kelehan pitched the first two innings of the night, allowing no hits and no runs, striking out four batters. Dante Enriquez pitched the next two innings where he allowed three runs on two hits, including a home run, walked one batter and struck out one. Weaver pitched two innings where he allowed no runs, not hits and struck out four batters. Garrett Cotten closed out the game in the final inning, allowing no runs and no hits and struck out two batters, bringing Marshall’s strikeout total to 11.
“I thought we pitched really well and played pretty good defense,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said when asked what he saw that he liked form his team. “We struck out 11 guys and only walked one. So we were competing in the strike zone, making the routine plays. Hitting-wise, it’s tough to take nine days off and then jump out there and see some live pitching. It’s about timing and our timing was a little bit off last night.”
The Mavericks are slated to return to action in tournament play at home today through Saturday, something they’re now able to do with the new turf.
“We wouldn’t have been able to play on the field for probably two more weeks,” Dunaway said. “It would have been mushy out there. It’s a blessing to have that, especially for me as a coach. I don’t even worry about the weather. I know it’s going to be dry once it’s not raining or snowing.”
As for the tournament itself, Dunaway is optimistic it will provide good experience going forward.
“There are going to be some really good teams,” he said. “We’ve always set up our schedule that way to play good competition and we’re going to get that. We’ll get to see where we’re at. We won’t be able to make the excuse, ‘We had nine days off.’ Hopefully we’ll hit the ball better but we’ll get to evaluate. We’ll see what we’re doing well and see what we need to work on and go into next week and work on that in practice. It’s also a time to evaluate some of our guys. Missing the whole year last year, we’ve still got some question marks on who’s going to play where and who’s going to be batting. We only scrimmaged one time so we’re still in the evaluation process of what’s going to be the best fit for us to win baseball games. That’s what this first week’s tournament is about, especially after missing that whole week. We’re going to go out, have fun, compete and do what we’re taught to do. We’re going to make mistakes but as long as we continue to compete, we’ll see what mistakes we need to work on.”
The schedule is as follows:
Today
11 a.m. — Carthage vs. Harleton
1:30 p.m. — Carthage vs. Pleasant Grove
4 p.m. — Glenbrook vs. Harleton
6:30 p.m. — Marshall vs. Pleasant Grove
Friday
11:00 a.m. — Marshall vs. Carthage
1:30 p.m. — Pleasant Grove vs. Harleton
4:00 p.m. — Pleasant Grove vs. Glenbrook
6:30 p.m. — Marshall vs. Glenbrook
Saturday
1 p.m. — Marshall vs. Harleton
1:30 p.m. — Carthage vs. Glenbrook