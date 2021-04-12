Hallsville’s Jeb Drewery and Marshall’s Hayden Kelehan earned top honors for their performances on the mound and at the plate in games played April 5-10.
Drewery, who ran his pitching record to 8-1, is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week, and Kelehan, who came up big for the Mavericks in a win over Texas High, earned Hitter of the Week accolades.
Drewery worked 6.2 innings for the Bobcats in a 7-3 win over Longview. He struck out eight, issued no walks, scattered seven hits and gave up a couple of earned runs. For the season, Drewery is 8-1 with a 2.60 earned run average, 61 strikeouts and seven walks in 45.2 innings of work.
Kelehan went 4-for-5 from the leadoff spot for Marshall in a 4-3 win at Texas High. He doubled and drove in two runs, and the double proved to be the game-winner for the Mavs.
In the top of the eighth, with two men out, Andrew Phillips doubled and Kelehan followed with a two bagger to score Phillips and give Marshall a 4-3 lead.
Kelehan is hitting .393 for the year with six doubles, two triples, six RBI, 16 runs scored and eight stolen bases.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coahces):
Pitching
Marshall’s Garrett Cotten worked eight innings, striking out 12 and giving up two earned in the win over Texas High.
Tatum’s Reese Milam struck out 12 and allowed no walks or runs, and teammate Landen Tovar fanned 10 with one walk and no runs allowed.
White Oak’s Tyler Puckett worked a five-inning no-hitter against Daingerfield, striking out eight and walking one and throwing 57 pitches.
Rusk’s J.D. Thompson struck out 16 and gave up one earned run on two hits in 6.1 innings pitched.
Hitting
Spring Hill’s Marshall Lipsey went 3-for-5 with three walks, four runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI.
White Oak’s Gavin Bzdil went 3-for-4 with two walks, two stolen base, three runs scored an an RBI.
Rusk’s Brett Rawlinson was 4-for-6 with a double, home run and four runs scored.