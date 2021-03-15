Sabine’s Matt Huey and White Oak’s Dylan Carrell earned top honors for the week of March 8-13, Huey for a dominant performance on the mound and Carrell after a productive week at the plate.
Huey is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week, and Carrell earned Hitter of the Week honors.
Huey helped Sabine get the week started off right when he threw a no-hitter in a 9-0 win over Ore City on Tuesday. He struck out 19, walked two and hit one — throwing 62 of his 90 pitches for strikes. Sabine moved to 11-3 on the year, and Huey is now 2-0 with a 1.81 earned run average, 36 strikeouts and six walks in 19.1 innings pitched.
Carrell hit .600 for the week (12 for 20) with four doubles, 11 RBI and five runs scored.
In other outstanding performances form around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Hawkins’ Zach Conde earned two wins, striking out 15 with four walks, no earned runs and one hit allowed in eight innings.
Elysian Fields’ Jace Greenslate worked a complete game in a win over Harmony. He struck out seven, walked one and gave up five hits.
Union Grove’s Matthew Bower worked seven innings, striking out nine and walking three in a 6-3 win over Beckville.
Winona’s Caden Wharton struck out 12 and had a 3.20 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched for the week.
Hitting
Spring Hill’s Jax Stovall hit .417 (5 for 12) with a double, six runs scored, two walks and an RBI.
Marshall’s Dallan Shaw hit .467 (7 for 15) with a triple, two RBI and a stolen base.
White Oak’s Gavyn Jones hit .500 (8 for 16) with three doubles, a triple, two RBI, eight runs scored, five walks and a .619 on base percentage.
Harmony’s Tucker Tittle was 8 for 14 at the plate with a double, five RBI and three runs scored.
Sabine’s Alex Galyean hit .667 (12 for 18) with three doubles a triple, two RBI, nine runs scored, four walks and no strikeouts.
Elysian Fields’ Ryan Wilkerson went 6 for 11 at the plate with a home run, triple, seven RBI, six runs scored, two hit by pitches, two walks and two stolen bases.
Winona’s Peyton Snow hit .453 (5 for 11) with a triple, five runs scored, four walks and 14 stolen bases. Colby McFarland hit .417 (5 for 12) with six RBI, four runs scored, a walk and three stolen bases.