White Oak’s Gavyn Jones and New Diana’s Peyton Brewer turned in dominant performances in leading their respective teams to a pair of wins last week. For their efforts, Jones is the East Texas Hitter of the Week and Brewer is the ET Pitcher of the Week for games played April 19-24.
Jones went 6-for-7 with three doubles, a triple, four RBI, three walks, a stolen base and six runs scored in wins over Ore City (14-2) and Gladewater (23-1). He opened the week with two hits, including a double, and two RBI against Ore City and then went 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, two RBI and five runs scored against Gladewater.
For the year, Jones is a .400 hitter with a pair of home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, 23 RBI and 26 runs scored.
Brewer got in a pair of starts in Monday and Saturday games, earning wins in both outings. he was 2-0 for the week with a 0.00 earned run average, 16 strikeouts, five walks and two hits allowed in 8.1 innings pitched.
He’s 4-0 on the year with a 1.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 23 innings.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Spring Hill’s Easton Ballard went six innings against Kilgore, striking out nine and giving up two earned runs.
New Diana’s Zach Malone pitched 5.1 innings of shutout relief, recording a save to preserve a 2-0 win over Daingerfield and adding 2.1 scoreless innings against Sabine.
Marshall’s Jim Weaver worked 4.1 innings of relief in a win over Hallsville, striking out five with no earned runs allowed on three hits.
Sabine’s Jace Burns tossed a five-inning no-hitter in a win over Daingerfield. He struck out eight and walked three.
Hitting
Spring Hill’s Brennan Ferguson went 5-for-8 for the week with an RBI, four runs scored and a pair of walks.