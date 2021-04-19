Harmony’s Tucker Tittle and Elysian Fields’ Logan Presley turned in impressive weeks to earn East Texas Pitcher of the Week (Tittle) and Hitter of the Week (Presley) honors for games played April 12-17.
Tittle, a freshman, had little margin for error in working a complete game on the mound for Harmony in a 1-0 win over Mineola. He went all eight innings, throwing 63 of his 91 pitches for strikes, striking out five and issuing no walks.
The Eagle standout, who is 5-0 on the year with a 1.04 earned run average, 49 strikeouts and 12 walks in 40.1 innings pitched, gave up a two-out double in the second and a leadoff double in the second, but slammed the door after that.
He retired three straight to end the second, and sat the side down in order in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth frames. After allowing a leadoff single in the seventh, he struck out the next three men.
Harmony gave him a 1-0 lead in the eighth, and Tittle finished it off in the bottom half. He got the first out on a fly ball, gave up a double, got out No. 2 on a fielder’s choice grounder and then picked a runner off to end the contest.
Presley finished the week 4-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and two walks. He was 2-for-3 in both Yellowjacket games, homering in both games. For the year, Presley is hitting .346 with two home runs, 13 RBI and 17 runs scored.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
White Oak’s Gavyn Jones worked five innings for a win, striking out nine, walking three and giving up no earned runs on one hit.
Rusk’s J.D. Thompson fanned 17 and gave up no earned runs on one hit in six innings.
Hitting
Spring Hill’s Marshall Lipsey was 3-for-3 with a home run, double, four RBI, a walk and two runs scored.
White Oak’s Dylan Carrell went 3-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored and walk.
Marshall’s Brent Burris went 5-for-5 with two walks in two games and reached base in all seven plate appearances. He doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored four times. Hayden Kelehan was 3-for-4 with a double, five RBI and three runs scored, and Dylan Thurmon went 5-for-7 with a double, six RBI and two runs scored.
Rusk’s Bryce Lenard went 5-for-6 with three walks, three RBI, four stolen bases and four runs scored.
THSBCA Poll
Hallsville checks in this week at No. 3 in Class 5A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association weekly poll.
Other ranked East Texas teams are Bullard 7 and Canton 10 in 4A and Malakoff 1, Central Heights 6 and Diboll 10 in Class 3A.
Joining Malakoff as top-ranked teams this week are San Antonio Reagan in 6A, Friendswood in 5A, Calallen in 4A, Shiner in 2A and Dodd City in Class A.