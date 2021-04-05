Beckville’s Colby Davidson turned in one of the top single-game performances in East Texas last week, and Rusk’s J.D. Thompson continued his dominant ways on the mound.
For their efforts, Davidson is the East Texas Hitter of the Week, and Thompson earned Pitcher of the Week honors.
In a 23-0 win against Overton, Davidson finished 4-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and four runs scored. He had a two-run home run and a two-run double in the first. After flying out in the second, Davidson hit a grand slam in the third and added a two-run double in the fourth for the Bearcats.
For the year, Davidson is hitting .405 with three home runs, five doubles, 22 RBI and 18 runs scored.
Thompson, who has given a verbal pledge to Vanderbilt, struck out 20 and tossed a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Center. He hit a batter with two men out in the seventh to end a perfect game bid, and then struck out the final Center hitter to keep his no-hitter intact.
For the season, Thompson is 4-1 with 93 strikeouts and four walks. He has yet to allow an earned run.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played March 29-April 3 (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Longview’s Justin Beltran struck out 16 and allowed just one hit in seven innings against crosstown rival Pine Tree.
Spring Hill’s Easton Ballard struck out 14, walked three and gave up three hits in seven innings against Henderson.
Lufkin’s Alex Luna worked a complete game against Jacksonville, striking out 10 and walking three in a no-hitter.
Hitting
Spring Hill’s Brennan Ferguson was 3-for-5 with two runs scored for the week.
Elysian Fields’ Ryan Wilkerson was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI.
Harleton’s Corbin Sanders went 5-for-8 with two doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored
Center’s Landon Gates went 5-for-7 with a double, triple, seven RBI and three runs scored.