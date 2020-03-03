Spring Hill’s sparkling new baseball and softball diamonds will be on full display this weekend as both the Panthers and Lady Panthers host tournaments starting today and running through Saturday.
Also on tap this weekend is the annual Oil Belt Baseball Tournament at historic Driller Park in Kilgore and softball tournaments hosted by the City of Longview as well as Hallsville and Elysian Fields high schools.
BASEBALL
SPRING HILL
The Panther Invitational will feature six games today and five on Friday capped by four games on Saturday. Joining the host Panthers in the event are Marshall, Carthage, New Boston, Pleasant Grove, Mount Pleasant, Wills Point and A&M Consolidated.
Today’s schedule has Mount Pleasant vs. Wills Point at 9 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. A&M Consolidated at 11:05 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Wills Point at 1:10 p.m., Spring Hill vs. Carthage at 3:15 p.m., Spring Hill vs. Marshall at 5:20 p.m. and New Boston vs. Marshall at 7:25 p.m.
OIL BELT
New Diana takes on Harmony at 9 a.m. to open play at the annual Kilgore Oil Belt Baseball Tournament today. Harmony will then take on central Heights at 11 a.m., followed by Central Heights vs. Liberty-Eylau at 1 p.m., Pine Tree vs. Hardin-Jefferson at 3 p.m., Kilgore vs. Hardin-Jefferson at 5 p.m. and Kilgore vs. Taylor at 7 p.m.
Six more games are set for Friday at the same times, and four games are scheduled for Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
SOFTBALL
SPRING HILL
The Lady Panther Classic has eight games set for today and Friday and four on Saturday.
Today’s action has New Diana vs. Sabine at 9 a.m., followed by Hughes Springs vs. Sabine at 10:30 a.m., Jefferson vs. Quitman at noon, Waskom vs. Quitman at 1:30 p.m., New Diana vs. Gladewater at 3 p.m., Jefferson vs. Spring Hill at 4:30 p.m., Hughes Springs vs. Gladewater at 6 p.m. and Waskom vs. Spring Hill at 7:30 p.m.
TEXAS TWO STEP
Thirteen teams will do battle at Longview’s Lear Park at the Texas Two Step Festival.
OreCity, Tatum, New Boston, Hooks, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill and Paul Pewitt make up Pool A, while Mount Vernon, Texas High, Pittsburg, Center, James Bowie, Edgewood and Joaquin compile pool B.
Today’s schedule has Paul Pewitt vs. Texas High (Field 5), Tatum vs. Pittsburg (6), NewBoston vs. James Bowie (7) and Hooks vs. Edgewood (8) at 10 a.m., Paul Pewitt vs. Mount Vernon (5), MPCH vs. Center (6), Ore City vs. Joaquin (7) and New Boston vs. Edgewood (8) at noon, Tatum vs. Mount Vernon (5), MPCH vs. Pittsbug (6), Ore City vs. James Bowie (7) and Hooks vs. Texas High (8) at 2 and Paul Pewitt vs. Center (5), Texas High vs. Pittsburg (7) and New Boston vs. Joaquin (8) at 4 p.m.
Junior varsity games are set for 10, noon and 2 p.m. at fields 1 and 4 today.
HALLSVILLE
Seven games are on tap today and Friday and six on Saturday at the Ladycat Classic.
Today’s schedule has Rusk vs. Harmony at 10:30 a.m., Rusk vs. Bullard at noon, Harmony vs. Henderson at 1:30 p.m., Hallsville vs. Henderson at 3 p.m., Beckville vs. Bullard at 4:30 p.m., Beckville vs. Carthage at 6 p.m. and Hallsville vs. Carthage at 7:30 p.m.
JV games are also set for 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. today.
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Today’s schedule has Marshall vs. Pine Tree at 8 a.m., Marshall vs. Pleasant Grove at 10:45 a.m., Elysian Fields vs. Pine Tree at 12:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Atlanta at 2:15 p.m., Harleton vs. Kilgore at 4 p.m., Harleton vs. Atlanta at 5:45 p.m. and Elysian Fields vs. Kilgore at 7:30 p.m.