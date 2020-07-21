Tri-County Elite Baseball recently went 8-0 and won the 8U Open USSSA Global World Series held in Conway, Arkansas. Pictured are: (front row) Ace Duenas (Pleasant Grove), Kinsler Braley (Texarkana), Tripp Aberhathy (Marshall), Graham Pool (Longview); (back) Kaden Canady (Gilmer), Hunter Sawyer (Texarkana), Evan Vanover (New Diana), Connor Merrill (Spring Hill), Easton Stanley (New Diana); Gus Bowles (Spring Hill), Dylan Smith (New Diana). Coaches are Donny Stanley, Curt Braley, Brad Bowles, Cody Smith and Ryan Merrill
ET Baseball: Tri-County Elite wins World Series
