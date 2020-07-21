World Series Champions

Tri-County Elite Baseball recently went 8-0 and won the 8U Open USSSA Global World Series held in Conway, Arkansas. Team members are, from left, front, Ace Duenas (Pleasant Grove), Kinsler Braley (Texarkana), Tripp Abernathy (Marshall), Graham Pool (Longview); back, Kaden Canady (Gilmer), Hunter Sawyer (Texarkana), Evan Vanover (New Diana), Connor Merrill (Spring Hill), Easton Stanley (New Diana); Gus Bowles (Spring Hill) and Dylan Smith (New Diana). Coaches are Donny Stanley, Curt Braley, Brad Bowles, Cody Smith and Ryan Merrill.

 Submitted Photo

