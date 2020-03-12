Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College baseball team overcame two deficits to sweep a doubleheader against Tougaloo College with 6-5 and 5-3 victories on Wednesday at Coker Field.
The Wildcats (11-9) move to 4-3 at home. It’s the third time they swept a doubleheader and the first time they’ve won consecutive games since Feb. 22 and 23 when they won at Tougaloo.
“I’m happy with how we came out and played,” head coach Kendrick Biggs said. “A lot of things were going through their minds. We stayed positive and pulled out two victories.”
Wiley College fell behind in the first after giving up two runs on a double with two outs. It bounced back with a run. Carlos Torres Jr. started a two-out rally when he lined a double to right field. Jaylen Walker courtesy ran for him and scored on a single by Luis Santiago.
The Bulldogs (7-16) responded with a run in the second and third inning. The Wildcats rallied. Manuel Torres was hit by a pitch. Carlos Torres hit his second double. Santiago brought them home as he hit a ball which just cleared the right field wall to tie the game.
In the fourth inning, Carlos Torres settled in on the mound retiring the next eight batters. Wiley College took the lead with two outs in the fourth. Dominic Tezeno reached after the centerfielder missed the catch. He scored on a single by Christian Biggs. Timmie Russell walked with two outs in the fifth. He stole second and third. An error brought him home.
Carlos Torres pitched his second complete game and earned his second win of the season. He only allowed two hits in the last five innings.
The Wildcats struck first in the second game. Biggs led off the first with an infield single. He advanced on a passed ball and a fly ball by Manuel Torres. Carlos Torres brought him home with a sacrifice fly to right. The Bulldogs answered with three runs on two hits in the third inning.
Jose Mota led off the fourth by hitting a ball through the third baseman’s legs and reached second with a double. Dominic Tezeno was hit by a pitch that went past the catcher allowing Mota’s courtesy runner Walker to advance to third. With the bases loaded, Manuel Torres singled to center to bring home Walker and Tezeno to tie the game. Biggs gave the Wildcats the lead when he scored on a passed ball.
In the fifth inning, Garza hit his first home run of the season over the left field wall to extend the Wildcats’ advantage.
“He was kind of in a slump,” Coach Biggs said. “I told him to keep swinging and it would eventually come along. For him to get a home run in his last at-bat that’s something he will never forget.”
Austin Rotramel started and pitched four innings. Allowing two earned runs on three hits, walked two, hit two and struck out four to earn his fifth win of the season. Demetrice Rudolph pitched 2 1/3 innings only allowing two hits to earn the save.
“Our guys did a great job battling today,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “They didn’t give up and found a way to pull out two victories.”
Mota went 2-for-3. Josiah Campbell and Carlos Torres also got hits. Biggs scored two runs.