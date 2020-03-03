Wiley college Sports Information
The Wiley College baseball team is looking to keep pace with the Red River Athletic Conference leaders when it hosts the University of Houston-Victoria in a three-game series on Friday and Saturday at Coker Field.
Friday’s game will be nine innings and start at 2 p.m. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon. The first game will be seven innings and the last game will be nine innings.
The Wildcats (8-7, 1-2) are coming off a split against Calumet College of St. Joseph with a 16-6 loss and a 13-1 victory on Tuesday.
Manuel Torres recorded four hits, four RBIs and scored three runs in the two games.
Christian Biggs tallied four hits, scored four runs and drove one in.
In his first start of the season, Carlos Torres held Calumet to an unearned run on three hits and struck out five.
Wiley College lost its opening Red River Athletic Conference series to Louisiana State University-Alexandria on Feb. 28 and 29. It won the middle game but dropped the opener and finale.
Austin Rotramel picked up his third win of the season striking out seven batters in six innings.
Aaron Hendrix had four hits and two RBIs.
Luis Santiago recorded four hits, three RBIs and scored two runs.
“This series is very important,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “We need to win so we can stay in contention for the Red River Athletic Conference title.”
Houston-Victoria (1-9, 0-3) was swept in its conference opening series at home against Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
The Jaguars are on an eight-game losing streak with six being by four or more runs.
Luis Vargas leads Houston-Victoria with a .429 batting average and eight RBIs. Langston White leads the team with 11 runs.
On the mound, Anthony Flores is the top starter with an 8.76 earned run average. He leads the team with 10 strikeouts.
Andrew Loudermilk has made four relief appearances and has a 3.60 earned run average. Kolbe Kutac has also appeared in four games and has held opponents to a .261 batting average.
This weekend will be the 23rd, 24th and 25th meetings against Houston-Victoria. The Wildcats have only won five of the previous 22. Last season they lost two out of three against the Jaguars. After this series, Wiley College will conclude its homestand against Tougaloo College on March 10 and 11.