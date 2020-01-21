Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College baseball team will begin the 2020 season on the road as it visits Arlington Baptist University for a four-game series on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s doubleheader starts at 2 p.m. and Saturday’s first pitch is at noon. This will be the fourth straight season which the Wildcats have opened on the road and third consecutive season they’ve opened with Arlington Baptist. Last season, Wiley College swept a doubleheader, only giving up two runs.
The Wildcats are entering their fifth season under head coach Kendrick Biggs and are coming off a 19-27 campaign last season. They return 16 players from last season’s squad, including starting second baseman Manuel Torres, shortstop Luis Santiago, outfielder Christian Biggs, and center fielder Dominic Tezeno.
Wiley College ranked in the Top 25 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in stolen bases per game. Tezeno led the team with 31 which ranked third in the Red River Athletic Conference and 14th in the NAIA. Santiago is the top returning hitter with a .328 average and 22 RBIs. He had eight extra base hits with six doubles and two triples. Torres led the team with 25 runs scored.
Returning reserves Aaron Hendrix, Josiah Campbell, Jose Mota and Markus Garza should play key roles this season. Hendrix made three starts at first base and hit his first career home run in the season finale. He is the only returner with a home run. Garza started 15 games, mostly at third base. He hit .340, scored five runs and drove in eight. Campbell played in 11 games with five starts. He hit .421 with four runs and three RBIs. Mota played five games last season and will likely be the starting catcher.
Starting pitchers Austin Rotramel, Noah Whitted and Roman Sorrell return along with relievers Demetrice Rudolph, Joseph O’Bryant Junior and Osman Lugo. Carlos Torres who spent time in the field and on the mound will return. Sorrell and Rotramel each picked up three wins. Rotramel leads the returners with 63 strikeouts. Sorrell held opponents to a .258 batting average. O’Bryant saved two games last season. The Wildcats dropped their earned run average from 7.19 to 6.35, their lowest since 2015.
Wiley College welcomes six newcomers, utility player Jaylen Walker, second baseman Jarred Pete and pitchers Chance Guidry and Darius Lavalais.
Arlington Baptist, which competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association, is coming off a 21-24 campaign. It advanced to the Southwestern Regional Tournament. It is entering its second season under Scott Ritchey.