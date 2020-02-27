Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College baseball team will travel to Louisiana State University-Alexandria to open Red River Athletic Conference play with a three-game series today and Saturday.
Today’s game will start at 4 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. There will be live video for all three games and live statistics for Saturday’s game. The links will be available on the Wiley College Athletic website.
The Wildcats (6-4) are coming off a three-game series victory over Tougaloo College. Noah Whitted pitched a complete game and only allowed one run on three hits and struck out five. Dominic Tezeno went 2-for-5 in the first game with a run and an RBI.
In the second game, Jaylen Walker went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Austin Rotramel pitched a complete game only surrendering one earned run on two hits and struck out seven in his second victory of the season.
Wiley College leads the conference in only allowing 59 hits – which is an average of 5.9 per game.
It also leads in runs allowed and earned runs allowed It is second in the conference with 6.8 runs scored per game and a .219 opponents’ batting average.
Manuel Torres ranks in the top five of the conference with a .414 batting average and a .621 slugging percentage. He leads the conference with two triples. Tezeno leads the conference with 1.3 runs scored per game. Christian Biggs is third at 1.1. Luis Santiago and Jose Mota are tied for third with 1.1 RBIs per game.
Whitted is third in the conference with a .160 opponents’ batting average and allowing 5.1 hits per game. He is fourth in allowing 2.5 walks per game. Rotramel is tied for fifth in opponents’ batting average at .167.
LSU-Alexandria (3-8) has lost its last five games. It has played a challenging non-conference schedule with six games against ranked teams.
Adrian Gomez leads the Generals with a .444 batting average. He shares the team lead in runs with Matt Muhliesen at seven. Zack Larson leads the team with six RBIs.
On the mound, LSU-Alexandria is led by Jesse Fruge, who is 1-1 in three starts with a 2.70 earned-run average. He has struck out 21 batters with opponents hitting .200 against him. Jacob Norman is 2-1 in three starts with an 8.76 ERA.
He has 15 strikeouts and has held opponents to a .222 batting average.
“This will be a good challenge to start conference play,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “Hopefully, we can hit and pitch well and start conference play strong.”