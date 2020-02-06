Wiley college Sports Information
The Wiley College baseball team will continue its road swing at Southwestern Assemblies of God University today and a doubleheader Saturday.
Today’s first pitch is 2:30 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at noon. The Wildcats (4-0) were supposed to play their first home games last week, but rain caused those games to be canceled.
They will meet the Lions for the 47th time dating back to 2007. It will be their first trip to SAGU since 2014. Last season, Wiley College won three of four games at home.
In the first series against Arlington Baptist, Wiley College hit .333 and hopes to continue to hit well this week. Manuel Torres leads the team with a .545 batting average. He scored five runs and drove in two. Luis Santiago hit .533 with three runs and 10 RBIs.
Wiley College’s pitchers have a 4.82 earned run average. Three of its four starters picked up wins. Joe O’Bryant Jr. won his first start on January 24. Austin Rotramel and Noah Whitted won their starts on January 25 with eight strikeouts each.
The Lions (5-3) split a four-game series with Ottawa University (Kan.). They have played all eight games at home. Joseph Vazquez is SAGU’s top hitter with a .600 batting average. Eight of his 12 hits have gone for extra bases with five doubles, a triple and two home runs. Vazquez has a team-high six RBIs.
On the mound, Agustin Martinez leads the team with eight strikeouts. Dennis Smith split his first two starts and struck out seven. Opponents are only hitting .235 against him. Logan Mann has two wins in four relief appearances.
“I’m excited that our men get to return to the field after not getting to play last week due to weather conditions,” said Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D., director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs. “Southwestern Assemblies of God is a quality team and will provide a strong test on the road.”
After this week’s games, the Wildcats won’t play until Feb. 21 when they travel to Tougaloo College.
