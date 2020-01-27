The Wiley College baseball team dominated its opening series on the road against Arlington Baptist by winning all four games on Friday and Saturday.
WILEY 9, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 7: The Wildcats (2-0) scored nine runs on five hits and took advantage of five errors by the Patriots. Christian Biggs went 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Dominic Tezeno, Jose Mota and Timmie Russell also added hits. Mota and Russell each drove in two runs.
Joe O’Bryant Jr. made his second career start and earned his first career victory. He pitched five innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits. Demetrice Rudolph pitched the last two innings, only allowing a hit and a walk to earn the save.
WILEY 11, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 10: Chance Guidry made his debut and earned his first career victory with 2 1/3 innings pitched. He only allowed an earned run off a hit and a walk. Roman Sorrell went 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. He struck out four batters.
Luis Santiago went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and a run. Manuel Torres went 2-for-2 and scored four runs. Mota had his second multi-RBI game with two.
WILEY 13, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 3: Austin Rotramel and Carlos Torres Jr. combined for a no-hitter. Rotramel pitched five innings and struck out eight. He allowed two unearned runs, two walks and a hit batter. Torres got the final six outs. He retired the side in order in the seventh.
The Wildcats scored 13 runs on 17 hits. Six players recorded multiple hits. Timmie Russell went 4-for-5 with two runs and five RBIs. Markus Garza went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Jaylen Walker went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Santiago went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Manuel Torres went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
WILEY 9, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 5: In the second game, Santiago went 3-for-4. He drove in a run with a ground ball to second in the third inning. He hit an RBI single in the sixth. Three runs scored on Santiago’s sacrifice fly in the seventh. Manuel Torres went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Carlos Torres Jr. went 1-for-2 with two runs. Garza and Mota had RBI base hits.
In his first start of the season, Noah Whitted pitched six scoreless innings. He struck out eight batters and only walked two. Rudolph struck out two to seal the win.
The Wildcats (4-0) open their home schedule this week with a doubleheader on Friday against the University of St. Mary (Kan.) beginning at noon. On Saturday, it will play St. Mary at noon and No. 3 University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma. It will close out the weekend with an 11 a.m. game against Science & Arts on Sunday.