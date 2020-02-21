Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College baseball team returns to action and will travel to Tougaloo College for a three-game series today and Sunday.
Today’s first pitch is at 6 p.m. Sunday’s doubleheader will begin at noon. Live statistics can be followed with a subscription on GameChanger. The link to Wiley College’s team page is listed at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
This will be the Wildcats’ first games since completing a three-game series at Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Feb. 8. Last season, Wiley College swept a doubleheader at home against Tougaloo with 20-9 and 9-0 wins. The teams will rematch in Marshall on March 10 and 11.
Wiley College (4-3) hopes the time in between games will help them bounce back after hitting .226 and being held to 13 runs in their series loss at SAGU. The Wildcats also struggled pitching, giving up 18 earned runs and walking 13 batters to nine strikeouts.
Luis Santiago is leading the Red River Athletic Conference with a .462 batting average. Manuel Torres is behind him at .455. He is third in the conference with a .727 slugging percentage. Noah Whitted delivered another strong pitching performance going six innings.
“This will be another good road test to helps us prepare for conference play,” said Brandon K. Dumas, director of intercollegiate athletics and vice president of student affairs.
The Bulldogs (4-8) are coming off a sweep at LeMoyne-Owen College on Feb. 17. The victories snapped a four-game losing streak. La’Nas Torrey leads the team with a .407 batting average, nine runs and 10 stolen bases. Brandon Watson is the team leader with seven RBIs. On the mound, Christopher McGee has thrown 9 2/3 innings in two starts. LazarickCaston and Bradford Patton lead the team with seven strikeouts.
After this series, the Wildcats will begin Red River Athletic Conference play at Louisiana State University-Alexandria on Feb. 28.