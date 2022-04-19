W. RUSK 14, JEFFERSON 1: JEFFERSON — Will Jackson doubled twice, singled and drove in a run, Jimmie Harper added a single and three RBI and the West Rusk Raiders rolled to a 14-1 win over Jefferson.
Cole Jackson added a double and single for the Raiders. Jaxon Farquhar and Bryant Mason had two hits and two RBI apiece. Xander Mason singled twice and drove in a run, and Clayton Keith, Ty Harper and Carson Bobbitt all drove in runs.
HARLETON 14, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — Taber Childs fanned nine, walked one and limited Waskom to one hit in five innings, and he helped himself at the plate with a home run, two singled and four RBI as Harleton notched a 14-0 win.
Braden Hopkins also went deep for Harleton, driving in two runs. Cameron Johnson had two his and an RBI, Carson Brown a single and two RBI and Gage Shirts, Dylan Dunagan and Hunter Shirts an RBI apiece.
TROUP 3, E. FIELDS 2: TROUP — Colby Turner struck out nine, walked two and allowed two earned runs in a complete game, and the Troup Tigers edged Elysian Fields, 3-2.
Blake Merritt homered and drove in both runs in the loss for Elysian Fields. Judson Illingworth added a double, and David Hutson collected two hits. Merritt struck out three, walked three and gave up two earned runs on five hits in the pitching loss.