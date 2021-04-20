District 16-3A
TATUM 14, WASKOM 1: TATUM — Truitt Anthony doubled and drove in three runs, Aidan Anthony and Dylan Glasco had two RBI apiece and the Tatum Eagles notched a 14-1 win over Waskom.
Garrett Friend tripled and drove in a run for the Eagles. Glasco had a pair of doubles, and Landen Tovar, Mason Whiddon, Camron Redwine and Levi Lister all contributed RBI. Aidan Anthony struck out eight with no walks and one earned run allowed for the pitching win.
E. FIELDS 10, JEFFERSON 3: JEFFERSON — Jackson Illingworth doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Elysian Fields in a 10-3 win over Jefferson.
Noah Grubbs and Campbell White had two hits apiece, and Logan Presley and David Hutson drove in runs for the Yellowjackets. J.D. Ballard pitched 6.2 innings for the win, striking out 11 and walking four. White finished up with a strikeout and a walk.
Judsen Carter and Bryce Clark had doubles for Jefferson, both adding singles and Clark driving in a run.
LATE MONDAY
District 16-3A
HARLETON 7, W. RUSK 3: NEW LONDON — Dylan Armstrong doubled, singled and drove in two runs, Corbin Sanders added two RBI for the Wildcats and Harleton used a six-run fourth inning to earn a 7-3 win over West Rusk.
Taber Childs added a double, single and RBI, and Braden Hopkins and Carson Brown both drove in runs for the Wildcats. Childs struck out three, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings for the mound victory.
Will Jackson and Jimmie Harper both doubled in the loss for West Rusk. Jackson had three htis and two RBI, Jaxon Farqhuar two hits and Bryant Mason an RBI. Jackson went 6.1 innings on the mound and took the loss. He struck out nine and walked three, giving up two earned runs.