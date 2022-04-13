HALLSVILLE 12, MT. PLEASANT 5: MOUNT PLEASANT — Garrett Smith doubled, singled and drove in four runs, Sawyer Dunagan banged out three hits for the Bobcats and Hallsville notched a 12-5 win over Mount Pleasant.
Carson Blakeley and Matt Houston both doubled for Hallsville. Houston also singled and drove in a run. Logan Jones and Ethan Miller had a hit and two RBI apiece. Carter Rogas singled and drove in a run, and Ashton Garza chipped in with an RBI.
Blakeley fanned seven, walked four and gave up four earned runs in six innings for the pitching win.
HARLETON 14, E. FIELDS 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Taber Childs worked five innings on the hill, striking out eight, walking four and giving up one earned run as Harleton earned a 14-2 win over Elysian Fields.
Childs also doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Harleton. Braden Hopkins doubled and drove in two runs, and Carson Brown had a double and three RBI. Cam Johnson, Carson Wallace and Blake Weaver all added RBI for the Wildcats.
Lawson Swank doubled and David Hutson drove in a run for Elysian Fields.
TATUM 5, JEFFERSON 1: TATUM — Cayden Tatum tripled, doubled and drove in two runs, Aidan Anthony got the pitching win and helped his own cause with a big day at the plate and Tatum notched a 5-1 win over Jefferson.
Anthony struck out six and walked four, giving up no earned runs on four hits. At the dish, he picked up two hits and drove in two runs.
Bryce Clark had two hits and an RBI and Knox Tomlinson doubled for Jefferson. Dylan Washington took the pitching loss.